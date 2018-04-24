APOS: HOOQ Adds Content for Indonesia Via Strategic Deals

HOOQ, a South East Asian video streaming platform, has struck a series of strategic partnership deals that expand its content investments in Indonesia.

The company, which is backed by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros, currently operates in The Philippines, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore. Together they have a population footprint of over 1.7 billion people.

The new and renewed deals are with Indonesian producers and broadcasters MD Pictures, Starvision, Rapi Films, and TBS Films. The HOOQ original theatrical films from the partnr companies will be available exclusively on HOOQ no more than 120 days after their theatrical debut.

HOOQ did not quantify either the number of films flowing from the deal, or its aggregate investment. However it said that customers can look forward to a bolstered catalogue of box office hits including “Danur 2: Maddah,” “Ananta,” “Alaspati,” “Insya Allah Sah 2,” “Bodyguard Ugal-Ugalan,” “DOA” (Doyok Otoy Ali Oncom), “Hanum Rangga,” “Nini Thowok,” “Salah Sasaran,” “Yowis Ben,” “Partikelir,” “Reuni Z” and soon to be released “Milly Mamet,” a spin-off of “Ada Apa Dengan Cinta.” Last year HOOQ was backer of “Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts,” by Indonesian female director Mouly Surya, and which debuted in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section.

“We are all aware of the evolving habits of content consumption and this is the perfect opportunity to create our very own cinema on HOOQ that is not limited to a short theatrical run,” said Chand Parwez Servia from Starvision.

The platform has recently increased its functionality by introducing sachet pricing, and by carrying a roster of free-to-air channels. Its content offering is expected to be further expanded by HOOQ’s first original series production and further deals with content providers.