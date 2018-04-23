APOS: Former DramaFever Bosses Get Korea Role at Warner Digital Networks

Warner Bros has named brothers Suk Park and Hyun Park, the former principals of DramaFever, as co-heads of production & acquisitions for Korean drama TV series at Warner Bros. Entertainment. Warner acquired streaming service DramaFever in 2016 and folded it into Warner Bros Digital Networks.

The announcement was made on the eve of the APOS conference in Indonesia, by Craig Hunegs, president, Warner Bros. Digital Networks and president, business & strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group, and Marc Gareton, executive VP, APAC, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment & International Production.

In their new roles, the Park brothers are responsible for acquiring and producing TV content for the Korean market, as well as licensing Korean formats for the U.S. and importing select WBTV formats, such as “The Mentalist,” into Korea.

Suk Park is based in New York and Hyun Park in Seoul. Both will report jointly to Hunegs for DramaFever-related projects and Gareton regarding international production matters.

Suk Park co-founded DramaFever with Seung Bak in 2009. Prior to DramaFever, Suk Park was MD, International at publisher ZiffDavis from 2004-2008. Hyun Park was VP of DramaFever from 2012 and focused on licensing Korean content into the service. Prior to DramaFever, Hyun Park spent eight years at Spanish media company Grupo PRISA, rising to deputy CEO of PRISA Internacional, the group’s international corporate development arm.