FilMart: China’s BaseFX Expands to Malaysia (EXCLUSIVE)

China’s leading special effects company, BaseFX is to open its first overseas production facility in Malaysia. The outpost will be located in Kuala Lumpur’s Bangsar South complex and open in mid-June.

The new Malaysia Studio will be a full service studio offering facilities from pre-visualization through to final compositing. With a staff of over 200, it will predominately work on Base FX’s biggest Hollywood projects and partner with other BaseFX units on regional work.

“Base Malaysia is the result of more than three years of planning and patience, building relationships and resources, and is an addition to our current studios in Beijing, Wuxi and Xiamen, focusing on high end visual effects for Hollywood and the Mainland film market. As we continue to grow our client services, we found a strong creative community and a fantastic urban environment, with an eclectic mix of cultures and talent,” a BaseFX spokesman told Variety.

The Malaysian operation will be headed by creative director Sean Stranks, global head of production Ben Lock, global head of 3D Dominic Drane, global head of 2D Tony Cole, and visual effects supervisor Jay Mehta.

Related Visual Effects Oscar Nominees on Their Top Digital Secrets Technicolor to Open Major VFX Facility in South Australia

“Being a mature company in a fast evolving Chinese film market Base FX has always had to be nimble and adaptable, in Malaysia we’ve found a great partner that offers an aspiring creative community, a young and eager talent pool and strong government support for a new initiatives,” BaseFX CEO Chris Bremble said.

Founded in 2005 by Bremble and a team of 12, BaseFX has grown to a staff of nearly 600, in Beijing, Xiamen, and Wuxi. It retains a strategic alliance with Industrial Light & Magic and has won Emmy Awards for work on “Black Sails,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “The Pacific,” and earned Oscar and BAFTA nominations for its work on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The Beijing office serves as the company’s headquarters. The Xiamen office, which actively recruits from Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taiwan, is a growth office. The Wuxi team provides low cost preparatory services for the Beijing and Xiamen offices.

In China, the company claims strong director relationships with Lu Chuan, Ning Hao, Chen Kaige, Raman Hui, and Zhang Yimou. It has worked on films including “Empire of Silver,” “The Great Wall,” “Monster Hunt” and “Monster Hunt 2.”

In 2016, it set up production company Base Media Company, in partnership with China Media Capital. The unit is focused on making spectacle-driven films.