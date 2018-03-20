FilMart: BidSlate Whistles Up Premiere for Sally Rowe Documentary ‘Old Dog’

Online rights sales platform, BidSlate will Wednesday give an offline world premiere to Emmy-nominated documentary-maker Sally Rowe’s “Old Dog” at Hong Kong FilMart.

“Old Dog” tracks New Zealand farmer Paul Sorenson who has used 40 years of experience working with sheep dogs, to develop smarter and more intuitive training methods for fellow farmers. He also grapples with memories of a difficult childhood.

Producers include Rowe (“A Matter of Taste: Serving Up Paul Liebrandt”,) BidSlate president and co-founder Roland Rojas, Regina Sobel, Benjamin Breen and Alan Oxman. ““Sally brings a discerning eye and unique POV to this quintessentially Kiwi story that’s certain to resonate with audiences the world over,” said Rojas.

BidSlate is a platform offering buyers and rights owners a 24/7, secure and transparent marketplace to acquire or sell exclusive new content across any platform. It recently expanded its content offering through deals with Filmhub and Digital Media Rights.

Earlier in FilMart, the company also screened “Toto,” a Filipino comedy from director John Paul Su, on which it is handling global sales. The film follows a young hotel worker who schemes to attain a U.S. visa at all costs. It will be released on iTunes in the second quarter of the year.