You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Cartoons Expand in China on Alibaba’s Youku Platform

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Duck Tales Season 2 Renewed
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney XD

Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba.

China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint venture online channel cancelled, after it apparently fell foul of regulators.

Under the new agreement, more than 1,000 episodes of Disney animated series will be released on Youku, via PC and mobile, and OTT platforms selected by Alibaba via SmartTV and some 30 million set-top boxes.

Up to 600 episodes are exclusive to Alibaba’s distribution channels for the first two years. Classic animated series covered by the deal include “DuckTales” and “My Friends Tigger & Pooh.” Other series and episodes are not exclusive to Youku, and are available on other platforms.

Additionally, 100 live-action and animated Disney movies, including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and animated classics “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mulan” and “Frozen,” are covered by the Youku deal. They are not exclusive to Youku.

Youku is part of Alibaba’s Digital Media and Entertainment Group. It carries a mixed slate of foreign and local content, including acquired and original shows. The Digital Media group also includes web browser UC, separately-listed film and TV group Alibaba Pictures, Alibaba Music, Alibaba Gaming and Alibaba Literature.

“The addition of Disney content greatly enriches the library of quality international content on Alibaba’s media and entertainment ecosystem, giving us a leading edge in foreign content distribution in China,” said Yang Weidong, president of Youku, Alibaba Digital Media, in a statement.

More Digital

  • Duck Tales Season 2 Renewed

    Disney Cartoons Expand in China on Alibaba’s Youku Platform

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Details New Policy for Punishing Rogue Creators, After Penalizing Logan Paul

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

  • Business Wire

    Warren Buffett's Business Wire Says Website Stable After Cyberattack

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Sonos Pokes Fun at Apple's Homepod Launch

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

  • chromecast

    VLC 3.0 Launches With Chromecast, 8K and 360-Degree Video Support

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

  • VidCon

    YouTubers React to Viacom's VidCon Acquisition

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

  • Logan Paul YouTube

    YouTube Suspends All Ads on Logan Paul's Channels

    Disney cartoon series are to be widely available in China following a deal between Buena Vista International and Youku, the video streaming platform owned by Alibaba. China strictly limits the entry of foreign broadcast channels in China, though content can be licensed to Chinese channels and platforms. Disney and Alibaba last year saw a joint […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad