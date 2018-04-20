You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cinedigm Signs Six Chinese Partnerships at Beijing Film Festival

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships.

Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday.

The partnerships covered:

— Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China.

— Youku Pictures Inc., a subsidiary of China’s internet giant Alibaba Media & Entertainment Business Group. Founded in 2014, Youku has produced 39 films with a total box office exceeding $3.1 billion, including “Wolf Warriors 2,” “Monster Hunt,” and “Detective Chinatown.”

— V1.CN was established in 2005 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, becoming the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong.

— Ling He Culture Media (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a Chinese film and TV company famous for its online series, founded by Chinese producer, director, and screenwriter Bai Yicong.

— Youth Studio, a subsidiary of Beijing Film Academy, the largest institution specializing in tertiary education for film and television production in Asia.

Related

— Emei Studio Group Co. Ltd., one of the seven major state studio groups in China, and the largest film and TV producers in the southwestern part of China.

“We are thrilled to have signed these business cooperation agreements with such a strong and vibrant group of Chinese entertainment partners,” McGurk said. “In addition to our already established relationships with Bison Capital and Starrise Media, these new partners will help provide significant, quality Chinese content and business understanding to help us jump start the flow of movies, TV, and short-form programming into and out of China.”

During the festival, McGurk gave three speeches to attendees and officials, and participated in a panel discussion about China-U.S. film and TV co-production and co-distribution. He also announced Cinedigm’s plan to launch a new Chinese-language content-based OTT channel in the United States to Chinese industry insiders and officials.

They formed a “Belt and Road Media” Cooperation Union with CICC, whereby the companies agreed to work together to encourage film and television productions, to build a broadcasting network, and to improve the quality and prosperity of the media industry in both countries.

Prior to the signing ceremony, McGurk gave a keynote presentation that focused on new initiatives to globalize and monetize Chinese-produced films, and other entertainment content outside of China.

Cinedigm receiving a majority investment from Chinese investment firm Bison Capital in November. In January, it announced a strategic alliance with Chinese entertainment company Starrise Media to produce and distribute films and other forms of content in North America and China.

More Film

  • Selina Lo, Michelle Yeoh Join Cast

    Selina Lo, Michelle Yeoh Join Cast of ‘Boss Level’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

  • cinedigm

    Cinedigm Signs Six Chinese Partnerships at Beijing Film Festival

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

  • The Most Unknown - Netflix -

    Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s ‘The Most Unknown' Science Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

  • Natalie Portman Pale Blue Dot

    Natalie Portman Pulls Out of Prestigious Awards Ceremony in Israel

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

  • Film Review: 'Wanderland'

    Film Review: 'Wanderland'

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

  • Virginia Madsen Valeria Cotto

    Film News Roundup: Virginia Madsen, Valeria Cotto to Star in Supernatural Thriller 'Sarah'

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Can 'Avengers: Infinity War' Top 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'' Record Box Office Opening?

    Cinedigm Corp. has formed six new Chinese entertainment partnerships. Cinedigm chairman/CEO Chris McGurk and representatives from the participating companies held a signing ceremony at the Beijing International Film Festival on Friday. The partnerships covered: — Beijing-based China Intercontinental Communication Center, a media company founded in 1994 and the longest-established co-production documentary company in China. — […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad