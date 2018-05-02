Asian Video Streamer Dimsum Launches in Singapore

Malaysia-based video-on-demand company dimsum is expanding into a third Asian country, with its launch this week in Singapore. It has partnered with Singaporean cable provider and telco Starhub.

Dimsum is part of SMG Entertainment (no connection to the Chinese media firm of the same name), and is part of Malaysia’s Star Media Group. It focuses on drama series and shows from around the East Asia region.

Launched in November 2016, it is currently available in Malaysia and Brunei. The Singapore launch will also be the first that offers a slimmed down version, focused on content from China, Thailand, Japan and Korea.

Subscribers are given the ability to have five concurrent users on multiple devices, with an option to download for offline viewing. Other features include parental controls and multi-language subtitles.

The company is entering an increasingly crowded streaming market. Not only are multinational players Amazon and Netflix operational in the region, South East Asia has several local OTT companies competing for eyeballs through Asian content strategies. They include iflix, HOOQ, Viu and Catchplay.

“Dimsum will expand the breadth and depth of our StarHub Go offering. In addition to new Thai dramas, StarHub Go Select customers can look forward to hours of programming from China, Japan and Korea at no additional cost,” said Justin Ang, head of product, at StarHub.