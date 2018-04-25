APOS: Netflix Expands Asia Access Through Deals With Tata Sky and Fetch TV

Netflix is expanding its functionality and distribution relationships in Asia through deals with Indian pay-TV group Tata Sky and Australian IPTV player Fetch TV.

Under the India deal, Tata Sky subscribers will be able to browse and access the entire Netflix service, including TV shows, films, documentaries, stand-up comedy and children’s titles. Tata Sky is a joint venture between industrial giant Tata & Sons and 21st Century Fox, that launched in 2006. Today it claims 18 million subscription homes.

“With this new partnership and Netflix’s stellar line up of original content from across the world, Tata Sky’s customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment they love in one place,” said Bill Holmes, global head of business development for Netflix.

In Australia, Fetch subscribers will gain access to enhanced features in the coming months, including a faster way to access Netflix and more ways to discover and search for Netflix content. Fetch was a launch partner for Netflix in Australia in March 2015, and since that time Netflix has been one of the most services on the Fetch platform. Fetch was the first Australian platform to offer Netflix in 4K.

Future plans include the introduction of payment integration, which will offer Fetch subscribers the option of a single bill covering both their Fetch and Netflix subscriptions.