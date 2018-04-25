APOS Deals Roundup: Viu Launches 70 Titles, Astro’s Tribe Expands in Indonesia

Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts over 16 million monthly active users across Asia. Shows include “Spotlight 2” produced by Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt, and “Kenapa Harus Bule?” by Indonesian director Andri Cune. “The Bridge,” a popular international TV series, will be remade with Asia context and filmed in Singapore and Malaysia. Viu previously launched feature movie “High Jack,” which is co-produced with Phantom Films in India, and is scheduled to be screened in 450 Indian theaters, ahead of its online release on Viu.
Digital media group, WebTVAsia has launched its LUVE multi channel network in its newest market Taiwan. The platform is already operational in Australia, China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Its platform claims 3,000 of the most popular Asian creator channels and a monthly audience of 170 million Asian millennials.
“We have been pioneering the YouTube MCN ecosystem for Asian creators since 2013. WebTVAsia is now ready to leverage on our proven track records and make LUVE the future of Asian millennial entertainment,” said founder and group CEO Fred Chong.
Tribe, the regional video streaming service that is part of Malaysia’s Astro group, has expanded its footprint in Indonesia via a partnership with Telkomsel, the largest mobile provider in the country. Tribe’s content will be available on Telkomsel’s VideoMax package, bundled with free streaming allowing more Indonesians to watch content wherever they are and whenever they want.
“There is a huge opportunity for ASEAN original IPs with stories that resonate for a bigger audience through better production quality, higher budgets and co-productions with like-minded regional partners in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines,” said Iskandar Samad, Tribe CEO. The company launched its first Indonesian-Malay original series, “Gantung,’ in January 2018.
Viacom International Media Networks announced its expanded collaboration with Indonesia’s leading mobile operator, Telkomsel to launch the Nick Jr. linear channel on Telkomsel’s network in Indonesia. It is VIMN’s first linear channel deal with a mobile partner in Indonesia. A rollout is set by the end of the second quarter of the calendar year. The preschool linear channel will be available in English and Bahasa Indonesia localization.
Discovery is to launch Discovery Kids, a mobile subscription service for children, in the Philippines in partnership with mobile phone network Smart Communications. It will be rolled out as a mobile, tablet and TV app in other markets in Asia and beyond. The company said the move is a core part of Discovery’s pivoting from linear to digital, with an evolving suite of multi-screen products such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend. “The Philippines is a market embracing digital innovation and is a great test bed for our digital first kids service,” said JB Perrette, president & CEO Discovery Networks International, in a statement.
Asian channels group, Celestial Tiger Entertainment announced two new carriage agreements in Vietnam that expand CTE’s footprint there to over 3 million pay TV households. Action entertainment channel KIX will launch on Vietnam Television Cable Corporation (VTVCab), one of Vietnam’s largest cable operators and a fully-owned subsidiary of state-run broadcaster Vietnam Television; and nextTV, an IPTV and cable service provider owned by mobile phone operator Viettel.
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]
Viu, a leading pan-Asian OTT video service backed by Hong Kong’s PCCW Media Group, is expanding its original content initiative with the commissioning of some 70 titles and over 900 episodes of locally produced content by the end of 2018. Shows include those sourced in Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and Arabic languages. The platform now boasts […]