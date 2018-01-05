Amazon Prime India Giving Air to ‘Breathe’

Amazon Prime Video’s India original series “Breathe” will simultaneously bow on Jan. 26 in India and 200 territories worldwide. The show is Amazon’s second completed India original after 2017’s “Inside Edge.”

The eight-episode psychological drama follows maverick Mumbai cop tracking a series of seemingly unconnected deaths. They lead to an unlikely suspect who is exploring the slim possibility of saving his dying son’s life.

Amit Sadh, who was a popular television star before making his Bollywood breakthrough with 2013’s “Kai po che!,” plays detective Sawant. Playing the affable suspect is R. Madhavan, a successful actor in the Bollywood (“Tanu Weds Manu”) and Tamil industries. The cast also includes Atharva Vishwakarma, Nina Kulkarni, and Sapna Pabbi.

Mayank Sharma, who has chief assistant director credits on “Chashme Baddoor” and “Ramaa: The Savior,” directs. Vikram Malhotra produced for Abuntantia Entertainment (“Airlift”).

Amazon has commissioned 17 Indian series, including: “Bodhidharma: Master of Shaolin”; Gursimran Khamba’s “The Ministry” starring Irrfan Khan; “Mirzapur” by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar; “Stardust” and “Vishpuri” by Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl; “The Family Man” by DK Krishna and Raj Nidimoru, and “Made in Heaven” by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.