Amazon, Disney Sign India Deal for Marvel and ABC Series

Amazon Prime Video has struck a content deal with Disney India wherein Marvel and ABC series will be available to Indian viewers on the streaming service immediately after the U.S. premiere.

The Marvel series include “Cloak and Dagger,” “Inhumans,” and “Runaways.” The ABC titles are “The Crossing,” “Station 19,” and “Alone Together.” The deal also includes several library titles including “Desperate Housewives,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Castle,” “Scandal,” and “Scrubs.”

“It’s critical for us to make our diverse content available to fans everywhere. This opportunity with Amazon Prime Video in India, allows us to bring some of our fan favorite shows from Marvel and ABC to Indian audiences on a device of their choice and convenience,” said Amrita Pandey, regional head – media distribution & OTT, South Asia for Disney.