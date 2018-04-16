First Access Entertainment Terminates Relationship With Zayn Malik (EXCLUSIVE)

Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction.

While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second single and video from the forthcoming album last week — sources say the artist is challenging to work with, declining many promotional opportunities and not touring behind his last album, although he is planning one behind the new set. Like the first single from the new album — “Dusk Til Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia released last fall — the new song “Let Me” features a big-budget video (helmed this time by “Narcos” director Jose Padilha) that stars Malik as an action hero.

The split is the second high-profile departure in recent weeks for First Access, which parted ways with longtime client Ellie Goulding earlier this year; she is now with Tap Management, which handles Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. The company also suffered a crushing loss in November when highly touted MC Lil Peep died of an accidental drug overdose at just 21.

However, First Access has a strong roster that includes Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, and others, including a partnership with young British singer Madison Beer.

A representative for Malik could not be reached for comment. When contacted by Variety, Stennett confirmed the news, adding, “Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone.”