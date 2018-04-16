You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Access Entertainment Terminates Relationship With Zayn Malik (EXCLUSIVE)

Manager Sarah Stennett had worked with the One Direction star since 2015.

By and
Zayn Malik NBC show
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction.

While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second single and video from the forthcoming album last week — sources say the artist is challenging to work with, declining many promotional opportunities and not touring behind his last album, although he is planning one behind the new set. Like the first single from the new album — “Dusk Til Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia released last fall — the new song “Let Me” features a big-budget video (helmed this time by “Narcos” director Jose Padilha) that stars Malik as an action hero.

The split is the second high-profile departure in recent weeks for First Access, which parted ways with longtime client Ellie Goulding earlier this year; she is now with Tap Management, which handles Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. The company also suffered a crushing loss in November when highly touted MC Lil Peep died of an accidental drug overdose at just 21.

However, First Access has a strong roster that includes Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, and others, including a partnership with young British singer Madison Beer.

A representative for Malik could not be reached for comment. When contacted by Variety, Stennett confirmed the news, adding, “Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone.”

More Music

  • Zayn Malik NBC show

    First Access Entertainment Terminates Relationship With Zayn Malik (EXCLUSIVE)

    Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction. While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second […]

  • Carl Chery at the Music &

    Apple Music's Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify (EXCLUSIVE)

    Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction. While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second […]

  • The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan

    Fox's 'The Four' Brings Back Original Panel Lineup, Minus Charlie Walk

    Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction. While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second […]

  • Mixcloud-logo

    Jeffrey Katzenberg-Led WndrCo Invests $11.5 Million in U.K. Audio Streamer Mixcloud

    Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction. While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second […]

  • Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

    Janelle Monae Drops Another New Song, the Self-Empowering 'I Like That' (Listen)

    Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction. While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second […]

  • Eminem

    Eminem Brings Out Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, More for Hit-Filled Coachella Set (Watch)

    Manager Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment has terminated her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Variety has learned. Malik, whose second solo album is due in June on RCA, had worked with Stennett since his 2015 departure from One Direction. While the split comes at an awkward time — Malik just released the second […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad