WGA West, Disney/ABC TV Group Set Participants in Writer Training Programs

The Writers Guild of America West and Disney/ABC TV Group have unveiled participants in separate training programs designed to create opportunities for writers from diverse backgrounds.

The WGAW has set nine honorees for its 2018 TV Writer Access Project. The recipients are nine diverse writers whose work will be spotlighted by the Guild. They will also partake in workshops that will help them develop to pursue careers in television.

To be considered, qualified WGAW in underrepresented categories — minority writers, writers with disabilities, women writers, LGBT writers, and writers older than 55 — submitted a script. The 2018 honorees were selected from a pool of 135 submissions.

2018  Drama Honorees

  • Sean Calder – “Maria Full of Grace”
  • Juan Carlos Fernandez – “Sunpatch Alley: P is for Pilot”
  • Rick Marin – “The One-Percent Solution”
  • Hannah Park –“ Imposter Syndrome”
  • Kristen SaBerre – “Code Noir”

2018 Comedy Honorees

  • Marla DuMont – “The Sex Offender Next Door”
  • Samuel Garza Bernstein – “The Secret World of Danny Rizik”
  • Ryan Sandoval – “The Stadium Usher”
  • Matt McConkey – “Hey Girl”

Meanwhile, the Disney/ABC TV Group has selected 10 writers for their 2018 Writers Program, which offers mentoring and workshop opportunities for participants. The program is in its 29th year.

Comedy Writers

  • Adán Peña –Wall Street analyst
  • Ritza Emmanuelle Bloom – Issa Rae Productions’ online content creator
  • Krystal Javier – Former wedding videographer
  • David Radcliff – Educator and journalist
  • Jimmy Mosqueda – Post-production supervisor
  • Octavia Bray – Showrunner’s assistant

Drama Writers

  • Pornsak Pichetshote – Graphic novelist
  • William Garroutte—Computer repair consultant
  • Claudia Forestieri – Emmy-winning news segment producer
  • Brian Shin –Professional poker player

