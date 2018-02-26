WGA West, Disney/ABC TV Group Set Participants in Writer Training Programs

The Writers Guild of America West and Disney/ABC TV Group have unveiled participants in separate training programs designed to create opportunities for writers from diverse backgrounds.

The WGAW has set nine honorees for its 2018 TV Writer Access Project. The recipients are nine diverse writers whose work will be spotlighted by the Guild. They will also partake in workshops that will help them develop to pursue careers in television.

To be considered, qualified WGAW in underrepresented categories — minority writers, writers with disabilities, women writers, LGBT writers, and writers older than 55 — submitted a script. The 2018 honorees were selected from a pool of 135 submissions.

2018 Drama Honorees

Sean Calder – “Maria Full of Grace”

Juan Carlos Fernandez – “Sunpatch Alley: P is for Pilot”

Rick Marin – “The One-Percent Solution”

Hannah Park –“ Imposter Syndrome”

Kristen SaBerre – “Code Noir”

2018 Comedy Honorees

Marla DuMont – “The Sex Offender Next Door”

Samuel Garza Bernstein – “The Secret World of Danny Rizik”

Ryan Sandoval – “The Stadium Usher”

Matt McConkey – “Hey Girl”

Meanwhile, the Disney/ABC TV Group has selected 10 writers for their 2018 Writers Program, which offers mentoring and workshop opportunities for participants. The program is in its 29th year.

Comedy Writers

Adán Peña –Wall Street analyst

Ritza Emmanuelle Bloom – Issa Rae Productions’ online content creator

Krystal Javier – Former wedding videographer

David Radcliff – Educator and journalist

Jimmy Mosqueda – Post-production supervisor

Octavia Bray – Showrunner’s assistant

Drama Writers