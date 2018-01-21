Celebrities Champion LA, NYC Women’s Marches: ‘March On, My Sisters!’

Celebrities took the streets and to social media Saturday to show their support for women and girls across the nation, urging their followers and march attendees to vote and participate in the movement.

“March on, my sisters!” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who has been a vocal participant in the Time’s Up initiative.

Alyssa Milano tweeted a video of her speech at the Atlanta Women’s March.

Elizabeth Banks, a speaker at the Los Angeles Women’s March, posted a picture of herself with a pink pussy hat and wrote “Women’s March here we come!”

Amber Tamblyn posted a picture of a Time’s Up group marching in New York City.

#TIMESUP marching in NYC today! A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:37am PST

