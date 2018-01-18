Natalie Portman, Allison Janney, Viola Davis Join Women’s March Los Angeles Lineup

Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, and Allison Janney will be among the thousands of men and women participating in the Los Angeles Women’s March in downtown L.A. on Saturday.

Elizabeth Banks, Connie Britton, Sarah Hyland, Mila Kunis, Eva Longoria, Ellen Barkin, Rob Reiner, Kamala Harris, and Mary Steenburgen will also take the stage, Women’s March L.A. announced Wednesday. The actors and actresses will join performers Andy Grammer and Keala Settle to support the activist movement.

The group had previously announced that speakers will also include Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush, Laverne Cox, Lea DeLaria, Tony Goldwyn, Paris Jackson, Megan Mullally, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie, Catt Sadler, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Larry Wilmore, and Alfre Woodard, along with performances from Idina Menzel, Andra Day, Rachel Platten, Maxwell, and The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles with Melissa Etheridge.

Women’s March L.A. is part of a larger national movement for women’s rights, human rights, and social justice, with marches taking place all over the country on Jan. 20. The date marks one year that Donald Trump has been president. With midterm elections looming in November, the march will center on turning out the vote, offering on-site voter registration. The organization says speakers will focus on issues like voter turnout, access, restrictions, and intimidation and will discuss a plan of action leading up to November 2018 and beyond.

Last year’s inaugural march brought 750,000 people to the streets of downtown L.A. This year’s event, which includes music, art and community focused on the movement’s message, will kick off in Pershing Square at 8:30 a.m., with the speakers. The march itself will begin at 10 a.m., ending in Grand Park, with festivities lasting until 3 p.m. Women’s March LA is using Facebook Live on its social media page staring at 11 a.m. PT, streaming the presenters, speakers and performers on the main stage.