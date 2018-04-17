Where Can You Watch Beyonce’s Coachella Performance? You Can’t — Not Legally, Anyway …

Owing to the late hour that it took place, the impact of Beyonce’s mind-blowing performance at Coachella Saturday night was a bit diffuse — it ended after 4 a.m. East Coast time, although YouTube re-aired the show on its livestream Sunday afternoon and viewers were able to scroll back and watch it in its entirety. But once that stream timed out, it was gone, except for brief segments of the official livestream in news reports and lots of wobbly fan-shot footage (and a few sites that illegally archived the livestream and have managed to elude Beyonce’s web police, probably not for long).

So how can anyone who missed the livestream watch it now, at least legally? Well, apparently, you can’t.

“It was a one-time livestream,” a rep for the singer tells Variety. “Unfortunately the livestream is not available on demand,” a rep for YouTube says. No further details were provided.

Beyonce will perform again at the two-weekend festival this coming Saturday, but Coachella only streams its first weekend. Chances are her performance last weekend added at least two or three zeroes to the secondary-market price for tickets to the sold-out festival.

It seems impossible that such a world-beating, meaning-laden, meticulously planned and executed — not to mention completely f—ing awesome — performance could just vanish into the ether, existing only in the memories of those who saw it before the livestream expired, but that’s at least the official word at the moment.

However, if we were to take bets on this, we’d say one possible outcome would be: Allowing anticipation and exasperation to build throughout this week leading up to her Saturday performance — and then an announcement that the stream will be exclusively available on (where else?) Tidal, the streaming service owned by Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z and in which she is a principal. While many other outcomes are certainly possible — including one involving YouTube’s still-under-development subscription service — Tidal seems a likely bet, considering that Beyonce was willing to forsake untold millions of dollars in streaming income making her “Lemonade” album a Tidal streaming exclusive “forever,” according to a statement around the time of its 2016 release.

In the meantime, get it where and while you can.