What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in April 2018

A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and a new episode of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” featuring Jay-Z.

The highly anticipated second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” debuts April 25 on Hulu. Also this month, Hulu will see the Season 7 premiere of “New Girl,” as well as horror films including “Paranormal Activity” and “Friday the 13th.”

Amazon Prime adds the Oscar-nominated “The Florida Project,” as well as fan-favorites like “Steel Magnolias” and “The Karate Kid.”

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime below.

NETFLIX

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney April 1 A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu (Season 3) April 2 La Piloto (Season 1) April 3 Fary Is the New Black April 5 Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car (Season 1)

Money Heist (Part 2)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 1)

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City (Season 1)

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO (Season 1)

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Lost in Space (Season 1)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Season 2)

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet (Season 1)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité (Season 1)

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko (Season 1)

Dope (Season 2)

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (Season 1)

April 21

The Letdown (Season 1)

April 24

Call the Midwife (Series 6)

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27

3% (Season 2)

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 1)

The Week Of

HULU

April 1

30 Beats

5 Days of War

50/50

52 Pick-Up

60 Days In (Season 3)

A Simple Plan

Accepted

American Pickers (Seasons 15 and 16)

Ancient Aliens (Season 12)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale

Barbie And The Diamond Castle

Basic Instinct

Carrie

Counting Cars (Season 6B)

Con Air

Cool Runnings

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Death Becomes Her

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Eagle Vs Shark

Eight Millimeter

Eye For An Eye

Fathers And Daughters

Fixer Upper (Season 4)

Flashback

Flea Market Flip (Season 4)

Flip Or Flop (Season 6)

For A Few Dollars More

Fred: The Movie

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Friday The 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Gangland Undercover (Season 1)

Hellbenders 3D

Honey

Honey 2

House Hunters (Season 108)

House Hunter’s Renovation (Season 8)

I Am A Teacher

Intervention (Seasons 15 and 16)

Internal Affairs

Jane Eyre

K2

Ladybugs

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold Fire

Lawrence Of Arabia

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (Season 2)

Leftovers

Life Stinks

Man In The Moon

Map Of The Human Heart

Marathon Man

Married To The Mob

Miami Blues

Mystery Team

Paranormal Activity

Prancer

Project Nim

Project Runway (Season 15)

Property Brothers (Season 9)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Seasons 1 and 4)

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Roxanne

Salsa

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having A Baby

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown

Stories We Tell

Superstar

Taxi Driver

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Texas Killing Fields

The Beaver

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Dogs Of War

The Flowers Of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Giant King

The Inbetweeners

The Jackal

The Marc Pease Experience

The Men Who Stare At Goats

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Switch

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Throw Momma from the Train

Thunder Soul

Trading Mom

Tumbledown

Up In Smoke

Uptown Girls

U-571

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond The Gates Of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

Worst Cooks In America (Season 8)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan April 2 Black Sails (Season 4)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Life Partners April 3 The Crossing (Series Premiere) April 4 National Treasure: Kiri (Season 2 Premiere)

So B It April 6 Dina April 7 My Hero Academia (Season 3 Premiere) April 9 Take My Nose… Please April 10 Preacher (Season 2)

Hours April 11 New Girl (Season 7 Premiere)

Augie April 12 I Can Do Bad All By Myself April 14 Dealt April 15 A Teacher

American Gangster

Boys And Girls

Fame

Hollow In The Land

Howl

In The Bedroom

Life Is Beautiful

Master Of Disguise

Off Label

Shut Up And Play The Hits

Slumber

The Importance Of Being Earnest

The Messenger April 16 The Relationtrip April 18 Tragedy Girls April 19 Love Island (Seasons 1 and 2)

Loving Vincent

The Only Way Is Essex (Season 21) April 20 Z For Zachariah April 24 Vikings (Season 5) April 25 The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 2 Premiere) April 26 Into The Night: Portraits Of Life And Death April 27 Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie April 28 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene April 29 Permanent April 30 A Thousand Junkies

The Carmichael Show (Season 3)

Unsolved Mysteries (Seasons 9-14)

AMAZON PRIME

April 1



30 Beats

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

A Suitable Girl

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn’s Finest

Carrie

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

For a Few Dollars More

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Friday the 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hangman

Hellbenders 3D

Hitler’s Bodyguard (Season 1)

Ice Mother

Internal Affairs

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

Man In The Moon

Marathon Man

Married To The Mob

Meatballs

Merlin (Seasons 1-5)

Miami Blues

My Art

Mystery Team

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Salsa

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having A Baby

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing In The Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

Storage Wars: Northern Treasures (Season 1)

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Departure

The Dogs Of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Karate Kid

The King Of Comedy

The Marc Pease Experience

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Thirst Street

Throw Momma From The Train

Trading Mom

Troy

Up In Smoke

Uptown Girls

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

World’s Craziest Foods (Season 1)

April 2

The Missing (Season 2)

Chavela

Psychopaths

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

Blame

The Florida Project

April 10

Hours

April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Saturday Church

April 13

Bosch (Season 4)

April 15

Fame

April 18

Aida’s Secrets

April 23

Red Rock (Season 3)

April 24

Vikings (Season 5)

April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

April 27

All Or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys (Season 3)

Little Big Awesome (Season 1A)