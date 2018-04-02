What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in April 2018

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Despicable Me
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and a new episode of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” featuring Jay-Z.

The highly anticipated second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” debuts April 25 on Hulu. Also this month, Hulu will see the Season 7 premiere of “New Girl,” as well as horror films including “Paranormal Activity” and “Friday the 13th.”

Amazon Prime adds the Oscar-nominated “The Florida Project,” as well as fan-favorites like “Steel Magnolias” and “The Karate Kid.”

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime below.

NETFLIX

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

April 1 

A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu (Season 3)

April 2

La Piloto (Season 1)

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car (Season 1)
Money Heist (Part 2)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 1)
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City (Season 1)
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO (Season 1)

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space (Season 1)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Season 2)

April 15

Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet (Season 1)
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request
Pelé

April 19

Charité (Season 1)
Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko (Season 1)
Dope (Season 2)
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical (Season 1)

April 21

The Letdown (Season 1)

April 24

Call the Midwife (Series 6)
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis

April 27

3% (Season 2)
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey (Season 1)
The Week Of

HULU

April 1

30 Beats
5 Days of War
50/50
52 Pick-Up
60 Days In (Season 3)
A Simple Plan
Accepted
American Pickers (Seasons 15 and 16)
Ancient Aliens (Season 12)
Barbie A Fashion Fairytale
Barbie And The Diamond Castle
Basic Instinct
Carrie
Counting Cars (Season 6B)
Con Air
Cool Runnings
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Death Becomes Her
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Eagle Vs Shark
Eight Millimeter
Eye For An Eye
Fathers And Daughters
Fixer Upper (Season 4)
Flashback
Flea Market Flip (Season 4)
Flip Or Flop (Season 6)
For A Few Dollars More
Fred: The Movie
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Friday The 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Gangland Undercover (Season 1)
Hellbenders 3D
Honey
Honey 2
House Hunters (Season 108)
House Hunter’s Renovation (Season 8)
I Am A Teacher
Intervention (Seasons 15 and 16)
Internal Affairs
Jane Eyre
K2
Ladybugs
Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists
Land Before Time Sing Along
Land Before Time Sing Along 2
Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock
Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold Fire
Lawrence Of Arabia
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (Season 2)
Leftovers
Life Stinks
Man In The Moon
Map Of The Human Heart
Marathon Man
Married To The Mob
Miami Blues
Mystery Team
Paranormal Activity
Prancer
Project Nim
Project Runway (Season 15)
Property Brothers (Season 9)
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Seasons 1 and 4)
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Roxanne
Salsa
Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having A Baby
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown
Stories We Tell
Superstar
Taxi Driver
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Texas Killing Fields
The Beaver
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Dogs Of War
The Flowers Of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Giant King
The Inbetweeners
The Jackal
The Marc Pease Experience
The Men Who Stare At Goats
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Switch
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Throw Momma from the Train
Thunder Soul
Trading Mom
Tumbledown
Up In Smoke
Uptown Girls
U-571
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond The Gates Of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
Worst Cooks In America (Season 8)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

April 2

Black Sails (Season 4)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Life Partners

April 3

The Crossing (Series Premiere)

April 4

National Treasure: Kiri (Season 2 Premiere)
So B It

April 6

Dina

April 7

My Hero Academia (Season 3 Premiere)

April 9

Take My Nose… Please

April 10

Preacher (Season 2)
Hours

April 11

New Girl (Season 7 Premiere)
Augie

April 12

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

April 14

Dealt

April 15

A Teacher
American Gangster
Boys And Girls
Fame
Hollow In The Land
Howl
In The Bedroom
Life Is Beautiful
Master Of Disguise
Off Label
Shut Up And Play The Hits
Slumber
The Importance Of Being Earnest
The Messenger

April 16

The Relationtrip

April 18

Tragedy Girls

April 19

Love Island (Seasons 1 and 2)
Loving Vincent
The Only Way Is Essex (Season 21)

April 20

Z For Zachariah

April 24

Vikings (Season 5)

April 25

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 2 Premiere)

April 26

Into The Night: Portraits Of Life And Death

April 27

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie

April 28

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

April 29

Permanent

April 30 

A Thousand Junkies
The Carmichael Show (Season 3)
Unsolved Mysteries (Seasons 9-14)

AMAZON PRIME

April 1

30 Beats
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
Brooklyn’s Finest
Carrie
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
For a Few Dollars More
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Friday the 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman
Hellbenders 3D
Hitler’s Bodyguard (Season 1)
Ice Mother
Internal Affairs
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
Man In The Moon
Marathon Man
Married To The Mob
Meatballs
Merlin (Seasons 1-5)
Miami Blues
My Art
Mystery Team
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Salsa
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having A Baby
Sleepers
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing In The Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
Storage Wars: Northern Treasures (Season 1)
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Departure
The Dogs Of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Karate Kid
The King Of Comedy
The Marc Pease Experience
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Replacements
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Thirst Street
Throw Momma From The Train
Trading Mom
Troy
Up In Smoke
Uptown Girls
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
World’s Craziest Foods (Season 1)

April 2

The Missing (Season 2)
Chavela
Psychopaths

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

Blame
The Florida Project

April 10

Hours

April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Saturday Church

April 13

Bosch (Season 4)

April 15

Fame

April 18

Aida’s Secrets

April 23

Red Rock (Season 3)

April 24

Vikings (Season 5)

April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

April 27

All Or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys (Season 3)
Little Big Awesome (Season 1A)

More Biz

  • Despicable Me

    What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in April 2018

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

  • Universal Music Enterprises Names Stephen Bolles VP

    Universal Music Enterprises Names Stephen Bolles VP of Film & TV Music

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

  • Justice Dept. ‘Looking Into Accusations’ Against

    Department of Justice ‘Looking Into Accusations’ Against Live Nation, Report Claims

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

  • Garry Shandling Dead

    Garry Shandling's Twitter Account Revived by Friends

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

  • Harvey Weinstein ousted

    Weinstein Creditors Hire Firm That Represented Catholic Church Abuse Victims

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

  • Nicole Lapin

    Author Nicole Lapin Sets Next Book With Publisher BenBella

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

  • Janet Jackson Florence and the Machine

    FYF Fest Announces 2018 Lineup: Janet Jackson, Florence & the Machine, Future, St. Vincent, More

    A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad