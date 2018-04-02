What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in April 2018

A new month means new shows and movies hitting streaming services, with April bringing both classics and contemporary hits to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.
Netflix will welcome some family-friendly entertainment with “The Iron Giant, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Despicable Me 3,” along with “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” comedy event and a new episode of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” featuring Jay-Z.
The highly anticipated second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” debuts April 25 on Hulu. Also this month, Hulu will see the Season 7 premiere of “New Girl,” as well as horror films including “Paranormal Activity” and “Friday the 13th.”
Amazon Prime adds the Oscar-nominated “The Florida Project,” as well as fan-favorites like “Steel Magnolias” and “The Karate Kid.”
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime below.
NETFLIX
April 1
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu (Season 3)
April 2
La Piloto (Season 1)
April 3
Fary Is the New Black
April 5
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
April 6
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car (Season 1)
Money Heist (Part 2)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 1)
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City (Season 1)
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
April 7
24 Hours to Live
April 9
AMO (Season 1)
April 10
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
April 12
Pickpockets
April 13
Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space (Season 1)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Season 2)
April 15
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
April 17
The Chalet (Season 1)
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
April 18
Friend Request
Pelé
April 19
Charité (Season 1)
Chasing The Dragon
April 20
Aggretsuko (Season 1)
Dope (Season 2)
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical (Season 1)
April 21
The Letdown (Season 1)
April 24
Call the Midwife (Series 6)
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
April 27
3% (Season 2)
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey (Season 1)
The Week Of
HULU
April 1
30 Beats
5 Days of War
50/50
52 Pick-Up
60 Days In (Season 3)
A Simple Plan
Accepted
American Pickers (Seasons 15 and 16)
Ancient Aliens (Season 12)
Barbie A Fashion Fairytale
Barbie And The Diamond Castle
Basic Instinct
Carrie
Counting Cars (Season 6B)
Con Air
Cool Runnings
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Death Becomes Her
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Eagle Vs Shark
Eight Millimeter
Eye For An Eye
Fathers And Daughters
Fixer Upper (Season 4)
Flashback
Flea Market Flip (Season 4)
Flip Or Flop (Season 6)
For A Few Dollars More
Fred: The Movie
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Friday The 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Gangland Undercover (Season 1)
Hellbenders 3D
Honey
Honey 2
House Hunters (Season 108)
House Hunter’s Renovation (Season 8)
I Am A Teacher
Intervention (Seasons 15 and 16)
Internal Affairs
Jane Eyre
K2
Ladybugs
Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists
Land Before Time Sing Along
Land Before Time Sing Along 2
Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock
Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold Fire
Lawrence Of Arabia
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (Season 2)
Leftovers
Life Stinks
Man In The Moon
Map Of The Human Heart
Marathon Man
Married To The Mob
Miami Blues
Mystery Team
Paranormal Activity
Prancer
Project Nim
Project Runway (Season 15)
Property Brothers (Season 9)
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Seasons 1 and 4)
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Roxanne
Salsa
Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having A Baby
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown
Stories We Tell
Superstar
Taxi Driver
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Texas Killing Fields
The Beaver
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Dogs Of War
The Flowers Of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Giant King
The Inbetweeners
The Jackal
The Marc Pease Experience
The Men Who Stare At Goats
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Switch
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Throw Momma from the Train
Thunder Soul
Trading Mom
Tumbledown
Up In Smoke
Uptown Girls
U-571
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond The Gates Of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
Worst Cooks In America (Season 8)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
April 2
Black Sails (Season 4)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Life Partners
April 3
The Crossing (Series Premiere)
April 4
National Treasure: Kiri (Season 2 Premiere)
So B It
April 6
Dina
April 7
My Hero Academia (Season 3 Premiere)
April 9
Take My Nose… Please
April 10
Preacher (Season 2)
Hours
April 11
New Girl (Season 7 Premiere)
Augie
April 12
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
April 14
Dealt
April 15
A Teacher
American Gangster
Boys And Girls
Fame
Hollow In The Land
Howl
In The Bedroom
Life Is Beautiful
Master Of Disguise
Off Label
Shut Up And Play The Hits
Slumber
The Importance Of Being Earnest
The Messenger
April 16
The Relationtrip
April 18
Tragedy Girls
April 19
Love Island (Seasons 1 and 2)
Loving Vincent
The Only Way Is Essex (Season 21)
April 20
Z For Zachariah
April 24
Vikings (Season 5)
April 25
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 2 Premiere)
April 26
Into The Night: Portraits Of Life And Death
April 27
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
April 28
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
April 29
Permanent
April 30
A Thousand Junkies
The Carmichael Show (Season 3)
Unsolved Mysteries (Seasons 9-14)
AMAZON PRIME
April 1
30 Beats
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
Brooklyn’s Finest
Carrie
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
For a Few Dollars More
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Friday the 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman
Hellbenders 3D
Hitler’s Bodyguard (Season 1)
Ice Mother
Internal Affairs
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
Man In The Moon
Marathon Man
Married To The Mob
Meatballs
Merlin (Seasons 1-5)
Miami Blues
My Art
Mystery Team
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Salsa
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having A Baby
Sleepers
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing In The Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
Storage Wars: Northern Treasures (Season 1)
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Departure
The Dogs Of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Karate Kid
The King Of Comedy
The Marc Pease Experience
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Replacements
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Thirst Street
Throw Momma From The Train
Trading Mom
Troy
Up In Smoke
Uptown Girls
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
World’s Craziest Foods (Season 1)
April 2
The Missing (Season 2)
Chavela
Psychopaths
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
Blame
The Florida Project
April 10
Hours
April 12
I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Saturday Church
April 13
Bosch (Season 4)
April 15
Fame
April 18
Aida’s Secrets
April 23
Red Rock (Season 3)
April 24
Vikings (Season 5)
April 25
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
April 27
All Or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys (Season 3)
Little Big Awesome (Season 1A)