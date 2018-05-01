Weinstein Co. Announces Sale to Lantern Capital

The Weinstein Co. declared Tuesday afternoon that Lantern Capital was the winning bidder in its bankruptcy sale, turning away a late bid from Broadway producer Howard Kagan.

The company announced that Kagan’s $315 million bid, which was submitted Tuesday morning, lacked a financing commitment and other qualifications.

“Lantern’s bid clearly achieves the highest and best value for the estate and its creditors,” Ivona Smith, an independent member of the Weinstein board said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Lantern to close the transaction and consummate the going concern sale.”

Mary Walrath, a Delaware bankruptcy judge, must still sign off on the sale. Lantern had offered $310 million plus the assumption of project-based liabilities totaling $115 million. The committee of unsecured creditors has already filed an objection to the form of the Lantern bid, saying it is not clear that the Weinstein Co. is achieving the maximum return for creditors. The New York attorney general’s office is also expected to weigh in.

Five plaintiffs in a Weinstein class action case issued a statement earlier Tuesday supporting Kagan’s bid, which was said to include $30 million for victims of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. Kagan, a former hedge fund partner, submitted the bid under the name of Inclusion Media.

“The plaintiffs have every reason to believe that Inclusion Media will be the highest and best bidder and will be the ultimate purchaser of the Weinstein Co. assets,” said Cris Armenta, an attorney for the plaintiffs, after the Weinstein Co. announcement.

In its statement, the Weinstein Co. called the Kagan submission a “conditional indication of interest” that did not include a purchase agreement, a deposit, a financing commitment, or other key requirements. The document was also submitted after Monday afternoon’s deadline.

The five plaintiffs have argued that the Lantern bid “contains no fund for assault survivors, no equitable considerations for company employees, and no assurance protections to ensure that women are not required to submit to the ‘casting couch’ in exchange for a career in Hollywood.”

A hearing on the sale is set for 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 8 in Delaware bankruptcy court. Objections to the sale are due by 4 p.m. on May 7.

