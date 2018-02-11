NY Attorney General Suit Details Culture of ‘Harassment and Intimidation’ at Weinstein Co.

The New York Attorney General’s office has filed a blistering civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Co. and its founders, detailing a company culture that routinely violated the state’s human rights laws and business regulations.

The 38-page complaint features a litany of abuses at the company by co-founder and former co-CEO Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by dozens of women since last fall. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman initiated an investigation of the company after extensive reports of Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct were published in October by the New York Times and New Yorker. The complaint also cites instances in which Weinstein Co. senior managers failed to respond to employee complaints about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. The complaint cites TWC’s “COO” but does not cite David Glasser by name. The four-month probe included “an exhaustive review of company records and emails,” according to the Attorney General.

The state’s move comes days before the Weinstein Co. was set to finalize a sale of the beleaguered company to an investor group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, the former Small Business Administration head under the Obama administration. But work in the finishing touches of the $500 million acquisition halted this weekend as word of the Attorney General’s move surfaced. Schneiderman is seeking to have oversight of the company even after a sale given the level of violations outlined in the complaint. Those efforts may well be a deal-breaker for the investor group. Complicating matters further is the fact that Glasser was set to be named CEO of TWC after the sale.

Schneiderman’s complaint details Harvey Weinstein issuing threats to TWC employees and the fact that the company had “a group of female employees whose primary job it was to accompany HW (sic) to events and to facilitate HW’s sexual conquests,” the complaint states. “One of the members of this entourage was flown from London to New York to teach HW’s assistants how to dress and smell more attractive to HW.”

Read the full filing here.

Regarding TWC senior managers, the lawsuit cites exchanges between Glasser and TWC’s “human resources director” about Harvey Weinstein-related complaints in which settlements and non-disclosure agreements are needed. The complaint also states that “on more than one occasion, upon forwarding a complaint or information about a complaint to the COO, the Human Resources Director was not involved in any investigation or resolution process. Based on documents obtained by the OAG to date, such matters were handled by the COO and other members of TWC senior management, as well as counsel retained to contact victims of misconduct.”

