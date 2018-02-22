Weinstein Co. Sued by Lindt Chocolatier Over Canceled Golden Globes Party

A manufacturer of chocolate truffles sued the Weinstein Co. on Wednesday, alleging it has not been reimbursed for its sponsorship of the company’s canceled Golden Globes party.

Lindt & Sprungli is the latest alleged casualty of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, claiming in a suit filed in New York Supreme Court that it is owed $133,000.

Lindt has been the presenting sponsor in the confectionery category for the Weinstein Co.’s Golden Globes parties since 2016. The company paid a $400,000 fee, in three installments, for the privilege. As part of the deal, Lindt employees got tickets to the events and the company was able to offer its chocolates to party guests.

The 2016 and 2017 events went off without a hitch. But as the Weinstein scandal consumed the company last fall, the 2018 party was canceled. Lindt asked for a refund of its sponsorship fee, and Weinstein Co. employees acknowledged a breach of the agreement and promised that payment would be made by the end of December or early January, according to the suit.

However, despite repeated entreaties, the bill still has not been paid, the suit alleges. The suit alleges breach of contract, conversion, and unjust enrichment.

The Weinstein Co. is attempting to negotiate a sale to an investor group backed by Ron Burkle. If that fails, the company is likely to declare bankruptcy.