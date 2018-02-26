Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy Plan Shocks Maria Contreras-Sweet Investor Group

News that the Weinstein Co. is planning to file for bankruptcy protection came as a shock to the investor group that was working as late as Saturday night on an acquisition deal for the scandal-battered company.

Sources close to the situation said the investor group headed by Maria Contreras-Sweet learned of TWC’s decision via media reports. The TWC board released a letter to Contreras-Sweet and billionaire investor Ron Burkle late Sunday night, but members of the Contreras-Sweet group read the letter via media reports before they received a copy directly from the TWC board.

TWC in the letter said it had no choice but to seek bankruptcy protection because the investor group would not provide an immediate cash infusion to keep the company afloat. The letter questioned the legitimacy of the Contreras-Sweet bid — a suggestion that has greatly rankled the investors.

The TWC board’s move is another curve ball in the stranger-than-fiction saga of the Weinstein Co., which has been in a tailspin since early October when detailed reports of alleged sexual assault and misconduct by co-founder Harvey Weinstein surfaced. The taint from the sordid allegations have turned Harvey Weinstein and his namesake company into a pariah in the entertainment industry. Harvey Weinstein was fired from his post as co-CEO in October. He has maintained that he only engaged in sexual acts that were consensual, a claim disputed by dozens of women going back decades.

Just two weeks ago, the Contreras-Sweet group believed it was hours away from announcing a roughly $500 million acquisition of the troubled company, which was grappling with a looming debt crisis before the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted. But on Feb. 11, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman entered the picture with a civil rights lawsuit against the company and brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein. The suit called for Schneiderman’s office to monitor aspects of the company after a sale and it questioned the Contreras-Sweet group’s decision to retain former TWC chief operating officer David Glasser as the new CEO. TWC responded to that issue last week by firing Glasser.

After a meeting last Wednesday with Schneiderman’s team, the Contreras-Sweet group was confident that the deal was back on track. Sources said the investor group delivered an amended TWC an amended deal offer on Saturday night and was awaiting a response. There were no indications from the TWC board that the company’s need for cash was so dire as to force a bankruptcy filing within days. A source close to the situation said the investor group was prepared to provide a cash influx but not until a signed agreement was in place.

