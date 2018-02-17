You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Weinstein Co. Board Fires COO David Glasser for Cause

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer.

Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of sexual harassment. In a press conference, Schneiderman made it clear that the sale would not have his blessing if Glasser were left in charge.

“The Board of The Weinstein Company has unanimously voted to terminate David Glasser for cause,” the company said in a statement on Friday evening.

The company did not give any further explanation.

The company is running low on cash, and is thought to be desperate to keep the sale alive. Investor Ron Burkle is part of the bid group, which is formally led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, the former head of the Small Business Administration.

With the attorney general’s intervention earlier in the week, the deal is on life support. Without it, the company likely would have to declare bankruptcy.

Getting rid of Glasser could help resolve some of the attorney general’s concerns. However, Schneiderman has also raised a doubt as to whether the company will have sufficient funds to pay off victims of Weinstein’s harassment.

More Biz

  • David Glasser Fired by the Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Board Fires COO David Glasser for Cause

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

  • Rules Don't Apply review

    Warren Beatty Sought Wider 'Rules Don't Apply' Release Despite Grim Test Screenings

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

  • Oh Seok-geun Korean Film Council

    New Leader Promises Reforms at Korean Film Council

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

  • SOUTH KOREA OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Actress Choi Hee-seo Looks Forward to a Promising Career

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

  • The Prison Korean Cinema

    Korea's Box Office Faces a Drop in Admissions as Streaming Services Compete

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

  • Andy Lo Hong Kong Writer Director

    Ambitious Filmmaker Andy Lo Wants Success in Both Hong Kong and China

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

  • Tomorrow Is Another Day Hong Kong

    Hong Kong Films Face Challenges in Mainland China

    The board of the Weinstein Company voted on Friday to fire David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer. Glasser was set to become CEO of the company under a new ownership group. However, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a suit on Sunday alleging that Glasser had failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad