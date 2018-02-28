You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Weinstein Co. Sued Over $1.4 Million AmEx Balance

Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

The unpaid bills continue to pile up for the Weinstein Co., as American Express filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming it is owed $1.4 million.

The Weinstein Co. is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, as talks with potential buyers Ron Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet broke down over the weekend. The company is also facing suits from various other business partners, including a Canadian film distributor and a manufacturer of chocolate truffles.

According to the latest suit, the Weinstein Co. has refused to pay the balance on his charge account. As a result, AmEx has suspended the company’s corporate credit cards.

AmEx referred the claim to an outside collections attorney, Lawrence Nessenson of Jaffe & Asher LLP. The complaint was filed in New York Superior Court. It alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment, and seeks court costs in addition to the unpaid balance of $1,380,281.14.

The Weinstein Co. has said that it is drafting the documents to file for bankruptcy, though insiders say it has enough cash in the bank to continue to make payroll for another several weeks. Employees have been told that the company is continuing to pursue potential transactions, which could avert bankruptcy.

The company did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.

American Express Weinstein by gmaddaus on Scribd

