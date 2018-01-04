You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Short, West Hollywood’s ‘WeHo Jesus,’ Dies at 57

Erin Nyren

Kevin Short, also known as Kevin Lee Light, and best known as one of West Hollywood’s most beloved eccentric figures WeHo Jesus, has died. He was 57.

The news was confirmed in a Facebook post by Short’s neighbor Brian Hamilton, who cited a “brief illness” as the cause of death, though this has not been confirmed. A family member told local outlet WEHOville that Short died on Dec. 13 and that his family received his ashes today.

According to WEHOville, Short had been profiled across several outlets including the Los Angeles Magazine, Huffington Post and the U.K.’s Independent newspaper. Thrillist recognized him as one of “LA’s 12 Most Loveable Local Weirdos.”

Short described himself on his Twitter account — @kevinleelight — as “la’s jesus tmz’s hollywood jesus aerosmith’s street jesus snoop’s sunset jesus weho’s rainbow jesus lmfao’s party rock jesus for barbara ann.”

The Independent’s article on Short explains that he is “such a celebrity on Sunset Boulevard that he has featured in Lana Del Rey’s music videos and rock band Aerosmith even wrote a song, ‘Street Jesus,’ about him.”

He had also appeared in public information videos produced by the City of West Hollywood, including the second episode of the city’s “The WeHoans.” He appeared in the “Nose Business Like Show Business” episode of comedian Brody Stevens’ Comedy Central TV series “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!” alongside Zach Galifianakis.

Stevens posted a tribute to Short to his Twitter account, which reads, “Beyond generous and supportive of all the comedians. He was part of The Comedy Store & Los Angeles…I’ll miss him.”

Watch Short’s appearance in “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!” below.

See more tributes below.

More Music

  • WeHo Jesus, AKA Kevin Short, Dies

    Kevin Short, West Hollywood's 'WeHo Jesus,' Dies at 57

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Seeks to Toss 'Shake It Off' Copyright Suit

  • The 18 Most Anticipated Albums of

    The 18 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

  • Liz Caplan Hollywood Voice Coach

    How Vocal Coach Liz Caplan Makes Both Hollywood and Broadway Sing

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Spotify Files Confidentially for IPO on New York Stock Exchange (Report)

  • TONY CALDER AND ANDREW LOOG OLDHAMVARIOUS

    Tony Calder, Music Promoter Who Worked With Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dies (Report)

