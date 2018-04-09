Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt to Receive City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award

Jon Platt, chairman/CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing, will receive the 2018 Spirit of Life Award from the City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group on Oct. 11, the organization announced today. City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, and the award, which recognizes a philanthropic leader whose work has fundamentally impacted music, film or entertainment, is its highest honor.

Previous recipients include label chiefs Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Doug Morris, Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Lucian Grainge, as well as Quincy Jones, former BMI chief Frances W. Preston and Shelli and Irving Azoff.

Platt will be presented with the award at a black-tie gala dinner to be held on October 11 in Los Angeles.

“City of Hope is an extraordinary place that doesn’t just treat the body, it also gives hope and nourishment to the soul,” Platt said. “I’m inspired by the doctors, scientists and nurses who are fighting diseases with such intense urgency. Their compassion, alongside the bravery and determination of patients, has led to amazing discoveries and transformed lives.

“Many of us have been affected by the diseases and disorders that City of Hope is striving to cure, which makes this cause both personal and universal. Being chosen to receive this award is a great honor, and I take seriously the responsibility of leading our industry’s campaign to support City of Hope’s vital work. October’s event will be unforgettable. Many of my friends have already agreed to be involved, and it will be a celebration of our commitment to make a difference,” he added.

“City of Hope is proud to honor Jon Platt; not just because of his deep commitment to our work, but because he is at the forefront of a new generation of leaders who are champions of compassion and collaboration,” said Robert W. Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of City of Hope. “The music, film, and entertainment industries have long been generous and essential supporters of City of Hope, and we are excited to be partnering with Jon for this year’s Spirit of Life® campaign.”