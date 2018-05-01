Warner Bros. Records Names Jeff Sosnow EVP of A&R

Warner Bros. Records announced today that Jeff Sosnow has been promoted to Executive Vice President, A&R. In his expanded post, he will oversee the signing and developing of outstanding artists for both the Warner Bros. and Reprise labels, according to the announcement. Sosnow, who has served as Senior Vice President, A&R for Warner Bros. since 2012, has worked with artists such as ‪Tegan and Sara, ‪Deftones, Mastodon, ‪Mac Miller, AJR, Death from Above, ‪The Head And The Heart, Twin Shadow, ‪Houndmouth and Rufus Du Sol.

“The bedrock of every great label is the strength of its A&R, and Jeff has proven to be one of the most astute and accomplished A&R people in our business,” said Warner Bros. Records Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson. “I’ve admired his musical taste for years, so it’s a great pleasure to finally be in the same family. In the coming months, we’ll be continuing to build our A&R team into the strongest and most competitive in the industry, and Jeff will be a key player in making WBR the best home for the most creative, culture-shifting artists.”

“It’s always been my mission to give exceptional artists the environment and freedom to do their best work,” said Jeff Sosnow. “Warner Bros. has long been known as an artist-driven company, and with everything happening here today, the future is wide open and incredibly exciting. I want to thank Max Lousada, Tom Corson and the entire fantastic WBR team for their support of our artists and their music.”

Sosnow started his career at Rick Rubin’s American Recordings in 1996, and with the early online digital entertainment company ARTISTdirect. Later that year, Sosnow moved to Revolution Records, a subsidiary of Giant Records, Irving Azoff’s since-shuttered Warner-distributed label. In 1997, he began a seven-year A&R stint at Dreamworks Records, and moved over to Interscope with that label was folded into Geffen Records in 2004. Over the next eight years with that label, he worked with ‪Wolfmother, ‪TV On The Radio, ‪Major Lazer, and ‪The All-American Rejects.