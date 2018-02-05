You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wall Street Quakes: Media, Tech Stocks Hit by Stock Market Plunge

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major indices are doing a swan dive for the second consecutive trading day, putting a dent in most media and tech shares.

The Dow was down more than 1,000 points as of about 3 p.m. ET, and fell further to a 1,500-point drop before recovering to a decline of about 800-900 points. This volatility follows a more than 450-point drop on Friday — the biggest one-day drop since the passage of the Brexit referendum fueled investor jitters in June 2016. Even high fliers such as Netflix and Amazon could not avoid the downturn Monday when the major stock indices were in the red from the start of trading and now appear poised for a wild finish.

Disney, AMC Networks, AT&T, and Viacom were among the media giants taking a hit of 2% or more. CBS on Friday lost 6% in the sell off but was more resilient on Monday with a less than 2% drop.

Wall Street observers are pegging the losses to investor concerns about rising interest rates and the potential for inflation to pick up steam. There’s also concern that the tax reform legislation to add significantly to the federal debt load.

More to come

