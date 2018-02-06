You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wall Street: U.S. Markets Try to Rally After Monday’s Plunge and Global Selloff

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
media stocks - wall-street
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses.

The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 were also registering slight gains after about 20 minutes of trading.

The performance of U.S. markets today is seen as a gauge of how significant of a correction is in store for share prices. The hard-charging bull market that picked up steam last year sent the Dow to close at a record high on Jan. 26.

On Monday, the Dow’s wild ride ended with a 1,175-point decline — the largest in history on a total points basis although the 4.6% drop was nowhere near historic territory on a percentage basis. Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Dow was up more than 100 points.

More to come

More Biz

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Wall Street: U.S. Markets Try to Rally After Monday's Plunge and Global Selloff

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses. The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. […]

  • Wall Street Earnings Bull Market Placeholder

    Global Selloff Follows Wall Street Rout: Asia Hard Hit, Europe Less So

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses. The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. […]

  • Time's Up Has Raised $20 Million,

    Time's Up Legal Defense Fund Has Raised $20 Million, Received 1,000 Help Requests

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses. The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. […]

  • Ryan Ratelle, Sam Ratelle Launch RRR

    PR, Design Pros Launch New York Agency RRR Creative

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses. The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. […]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Wall Street Quakes: Media, Tech Stocks Hit by Stock Market Plunge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses. The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. […]

  • A large image of Prince is

    Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses. The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad