Wall Street: U.S. Markets Try to Rally After Monday’s Plunge and Global Selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indices on Tuesday tried to buck the global downturn of the past 24 hours and recover some of Monday’s historic losses.

The Dow was down more than 500 points just after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell but quickly recovered and moved into positive territory. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 were also registering slight gains after about 20 minutes of trading.

The performance of U.S. markets today is seen as a gauge of how significant of a correction is in store for share prices. The hard-charging bull market that picked up steam last year sent the Dow to close at a record high on Jan. 26.

On Monday, the Dow’s wild ride ended with a 1,175-point decline — the largest in history on a total points basis although the 4.6% drop was nowhere near historic territory on a percentage basis. Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Dow was up more than 100 points.

