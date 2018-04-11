You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Webby Award voters can show their support for Variety, which is nominated for best movie and film website and best in social media content and marketing  — entertainment, on the Webby Awards’ site.

Each year, the Webby Awards honor the best the internet has to offer. Those who wish to vote Variety in any of the categories for which it’s nominated or for the People’s Voice Award can create accounts for free and cast their votes on the Webby Awards’ website here and here.

Because of the recently refurbished website the Webby Awards launched in September, voters can also access and navigate voting pages easily on their mobile devices. The deadline to submit votes online is April 19.

Other nominees in the best movie and film website category include the Rotten Apples, Fandom, the Road to the Oscars, and StarWars.com. The best in social media bracket also features “Star Wars,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” @Viceland, and “Saturday Night Live.”

Oprah Winfrey, Colin Kaepernick, Meryl Streep, Amazon Music, Google Earth VR, Marvel Unlimited Android App, and Apple are among the nominees not sharing any categories with Variety this year, which include some new additions: social impact/activism, podcasts, and augmented reality/virtual reality.

The Webby Awards, hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin, will be held on May 14 at Cipriani Wall Street. The winners will be officially selected by April 28.

  • Ellie Goulding Joins Lana Del Rey,

    Ellie Goulding Joins Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa at Tap Management

    Vote for Variety for 2018 Webby Awards

    Netflix Accused of Rigging Executive Bonuses

    Comedians Remember Mitzi Shore: She 'Made an Indelible Mark on Comedy'

    Bill Cosby Accuser Calls Him a 'Serial Rapist' on the Witness Stand

    Inclusion Riders Boast High-Profile Support, but Lack Commitment From Most Studios

    Music Modernization Act Approved by House Judiciary Committee

