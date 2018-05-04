Vice Kicks Off Nancy Dubuc Era

Nancy Dubuc
CREDIT: Daniel Vegel/NATPE

Vice Media kicked off a new era Friday, with its soon-to-be global CEO, Nancy Dubuc, leading a “newfront” presentation to  advertisers. Executives spent only a few seconds spent nodding to company co-founder Shane Smith, who is often viewed as inextricably linked to the upstart media company.

“I look forward to getting started,” Dubuc told the crowd. Her official start date, she said, is May 29. In brief remarks, Dubuc told advertisers that Vice hoped to “change how we see things” and “change how we sell things.”

Smith’s absence may not be as significant as one night think. He did not attend last year’s “newfront” presentation either.

Vice touted a smattering of new pieces of content, including “Humans of the Year,” an awards program celebrating innovative people, and a new Viceland series featuring actor Tom Arnold in pursuit of outtakes from President Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality series.

