Viacom 1Q Profit Boosted by Tax Cut, While Revenue Falls At Film, TV Operations

Viacom said net income in its first fiscal quarter increased despite revenue shortfalls at both its film and TV operations, as the results of the recent federal tax cut boosted its bottom line.

The New York owner of MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio said revenue fell 8% to $3.07 billion, compared with $3.32 billion in the year-earlier period.

Viacom during the quarter notched “improvements in our business and positioning the company for the future,” said Bob Bakish, Viacom’s CEO, in a prepared statement.

More to come…