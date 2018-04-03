CBS and Viacom Shares on the Move as Acquisition Wrangling Intensifies

Shares in CBS Corp. and Viacom were on the move in different directions Tuesday as the companies prepare to engage in what are sure to be arduous acquisition talks.

A report Monday by Reuters that CBS intends to make a low-ball all-stock offer for Viacom — valuing the company below its current market cap of about $12 billion — sent CBS shares higher and Viacom shares lower in early trading Tuesday. Meanwhile, CNBC reported Tuesday that another sticking point in the talks will be the management hierarchy for the combined company under CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. It’s no secret that Moonves favors keeping his current chief operating officer Joe Ianniello in the No. 2 position while Viacom’s board is pushing for a big role for Viacom president-CEO Bob Bakish.

The volatility in the situation has divided Wall Street observers about the likelihood of a deal coming together and whether a reunion of the companies that are both controlled by Sumner Redstone’s National Amusements are better off together or staying separate. The certainty that the negotiations between the Viacom and CBS boards will be difficult has also raised the prospect of the tables turning with Viacom making an all-stock offer for CBS.

In a research note sent Tuesday, Needham & Co. analyst Laura Martin argued that a low-ball starting point is good for CBS shareholders overall for several reasons:

“A) It doesn’t pay (Viacom) as much for upside CBS will create; B) It makes it less likely that CBS will buy (Viacom), thereby potentially luring back investors who preferred CBS when

it was a pure-play broadcaster; C) If Shari Redstone wants to see these two companies together, we think that a low-ball bid would increase the likelihood that (Viacom) will buy

CBS instead; and D) It adds credibility with Wall Street because a low purchase price supports CBS’s claim that it doesn’t need more scale to win,” Martin wrote.

Just before noon ET, Viacom shares were down 4% to about $29.35 while CBS shares were 2.3% to about $51.85.

More to come