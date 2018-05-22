Variety.com Tops All Entertainment News Publications in Audience Size

Variety.com was the most popular website among all entertainment-news publications in April, including Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly, according to ComScore.

Variety.com reached nearly 21.5 million unique visitors in April, eclipsing both Vanity Fair and THR, according to ComScore’s monthly worldwide multiplatform measurement, not to mention other websites focused on popular culture including EW, The New Yorker and The Daily Beast.

The milestone month marked the highest traffic levels in the history of the Penske Media Corporation-owned brand and the first time it topped all of its rivals in the same month.

Variety‘s peak performance was fueled by a broad-based array of stories ranging from an exclusive video featuring the alleged victim of NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw’s sexual harassment to the untimely death of music sensation DJ Avicii and the breakthrough success of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“It’s gratifying to see the continued growth of Variety.com, the result of all the high-quality content our newsroom produces 24/7 around the world,” said Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein, co-editors-in-chief of Variety. “We expect plenty more growth to come as we focus more and more on our social and video strategies across digital platforms.”

In April, Variety.com traffic was up 22% versus the prior three months and up 43% versus the same month in 2017, per Comscore. In addition, Variety’s video viewership has more than quadrupled in size thanks to new initiatives in original content production, according to internal metrics.