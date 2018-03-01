Got a Confidential Tip for Variety?

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Do you have the next big story? Want to share it with Variety? We want to hear it.

Our submission form is completely confidential. Click here to submit.

Other ways to provide news tips:

Email:
Send an email directly to tips@variety.com. Or scroll through our About Us page to find a specific reporter or editor.

WhatsApp:

WhatsApp Messenger is a FREE messaging app available for Android and other smartphones. Only the sender and recipient can receive texts, photos, documents, and voice messages.

Add us: +1 310-866-6759

Mail/Telephone:

Offices

Los Angeles 
11175 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Tel: +1 323-617-9100

London 
Daily Variety Media Limited
11 Golden Square
London W1F 9JB
Tel : +44 (0) 20 3405 5350

New York 
475 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10017
Tel: +1 646-524-2670

Bureaus

Paris
Eric Legendre
International Account Manager
eric.legendre@variety.com
Tel: +33 (0) 6 14 12 72 02

Rome
Tel: +39 (06) 581-1509

Spain and Portugal
Tel: +34 (91) 766-1356
Fax: +34 (91) 383-8671

Latin America
Tel: +1 305-228-7440
Fax: +1 305-228-7436

Hong Kong

Patrick Frater
patrickfrater@yahoo.com
Tel: +852-60792737

