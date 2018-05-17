Variety Nominated for 36 SoCal Journalism Awards

Variety has earned 36 Los Angeles Press Club SoCal Journalism Award nominations, including six for New York Bureau Chief and Senior Film Writer Ramin Setoodeh, who was nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year.

Variety’s special issues on the Harvey Weinstein scandal and sexual harassment have been nominated for In-House or Corporate Publication.

Variety.com was nominated for Website, Traditional News Organization.

Variety’s art department picked up seven nominations including page design of the “Twin Peaks” cover story, photos of Stephen Colbert and Alexander Payne, and four illustrations.

“We’re enormously proud of the great work from our newsroom reflected in these nominations,” said Variety co-editors-in-chief Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein. “The sheer breadth of the quality journalism from our publication being recognized here is a testament to the incredible growth Variety has experienced in recent years.”

In addition to his bid for Entertainment Journalist of the Year, Setoodeh received noms for his cover story on Kirsten Dunst, Sofia Coppola and their movie “The Beguiled”; his Power of Women NY profile of Chelsea Clinton; his online exclusive about a “Today” production assistant’s secret relationship with Matt Lauer; an online feature about Jack O’Connell’s stage performance in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”; and his investigation into the troubles behind the production of Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” with Senior Film & Media Editor Brent Lang.

Lang, Executive Editor, TV, Debra Birnbaum and Chief Film Critic Owen Gleiberman garnered three nominations each.

In addition to his nomination alongside Setoodeh, Lang also was nominated for his profile of director Christopher Nolan and, with TV Writer Elizabeth Wagmeister, for their piece on the Harvey Weinstein scandal and Hollywood’s culture of secrecy.

Birnbaum’s bids include one for her profile of “Leftovers” and “Fargo” star Carrie Coon, one for her work as host of the Remote Controlled podcast and one for her podcast interview with “Master of None” star Aziz Ansari.

Gleiberman received nominations for his appreciation of the late filmmaker Jonathan Demme, his “Roxanne Roxanne” review and his commentary on the Donald Trump presidency.

Other multiple nominees include Deputy Awards & Feature Editor Jenelle Riley and Editor, Features Malina Saval, who picked up two nominations each.

Other nominees include Co-Editor-in-Chief Andrew Wallenstein; Managing Editor, TV, Cynthia Littleton; Senior TV Editor Brian Steinberg; Senior TV Writer Daniel Holloway; Senior Editor Terry Flores; Senior Features Writer Andrew Barker; and former Chief TV Critic Maureen Ryan.

Winners of the 60th SoCal Journalism Awards will be announced at a gala on Sunday, June 24, at the Biltmore Millennium Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The event also will honor NBC News anchor Lester Holt with the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement; Los Angeles Times Business Editor Kimi Yoshino with the Presidents Award for Impact on Media; jailed Saudi Arabian writer and blogger Raif Badawi with the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism; and entertainer Dolly Parton with the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award.