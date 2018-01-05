Variety to Host Inaugural Salute to Service Luncheon

Variety has announced its inaugural Salute to Service event, a celebration of the notable efforts and contributions by various individuals in military services and related organizations.

Held in partnership with National Geographic, the event will honor comedy legend, co-founder of Stand Up for Heroes, and Bob Woodruff Foundation board member Caroline Hirsch; author, CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, and army combat veteran Wes Moore; ABC News reporter and author of “The Long Road Home: A Story of War and Family” Martha Raddatz; comedian and retired Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle; and retired Naval Special Warfare operator, who spent 22 years as a SEAL, and technical director of NBC’s “The Brave” Mikal Vega.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor will host the luncheon, comprised of retired and active service members and their families, service contributors, and entertainment and media insiders. The U.S. Marines Corps will provide a Color Guard.

“As the leading entertainment voice in the industry, we feel it is timely and important to honor the bravery and heroism of our military service members and those who have dedicated their time and efforts in supporting our troops and their families,” Michelle Sobrino, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety, said. “Along with our PMC vice chairman and former Variety publisher, Gerry Byrne, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, who will introduce the luncheon, we are proud to recognize this incredible group of people and are grateful for the dedication of those who continue to highlight the unwavering work of our armed forces protecting our great nation.”

The luncheon will be held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York on Jan. 11