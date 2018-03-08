Tina Fey, Emily Blunt, Alicia Keys, Margaret Atwood, Tarana Burke to be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women: New York

Variety announced on Thursday the honorees for its upcoming Power of Women: New York event, which recognizes philanthropic women across the entertainment industry and the work they’ve achieved with their causes.

The honorees include “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood (Canadian Women’s Foundation), Golden Globe-nominated actress Emily Blunt (Malala Fund), American civil rights activist and founder of the #MeToo Movement Tarana Burke (Me Too Movement), Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress and writer Tina Fey (Reading is Fundamental), and Grammy award-winning musician Alicia Keys (Keep a Child Alive).

Through their humanitarian efforts, these women have made a significant difference to their chosen causes. Variety’s Power of Women: New York luncheon is tied to its annual New York Women’s Impact Report, which profiles the most impactful women working in entertainment and media this year.

The Power of Women: New York luncheon, presented by Lifetime Television, will take place April 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Each of the honorees will be featured on the front cover of the New York Women’s Issue on April 10 in Los Angeles and April 11 in New York.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will give opening remarks at the event. U.S. Senator Gillibrand has been a vocal advocate for women and a leader in the charge to end sexual harassment in the workplace.

“At this extraordinary moment in time, when women are speaking up and finally being heard on significant issues, we are honored to celebrate these amazing individuals for their professional and charitable contributions to the culture,” Claudia Eller, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, said. “Through their work, these women are making an impact that will inspire future generations. We also applaud all the women included in this year’s New York Women’s Impact List.”

“In its fifth year in New York City, our Power of Women luncheon has grown to be a must-attend event,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and CRO of Variety, said. ”For more than 30 years, Lifetime had utilized its platforms and programming to effect positive change and advocate on behalf of women. We are proud that Lifetime continues to partner Variety to acknowledge and honor these incredible women.”

The luncheon is powered by Karma Automotive, who will also present the Karma Award (recipient will be announced shortly), and will showcase the Karma Revero for guests of the event. SheaMoisture will present the second annual Community Commerce Impact Award at the event as well to a soon-to-be announced recipient.

Premiere sponsors include Cîroc Ultra Premium and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which will offer guests the opportunity to enter-to-win a trip to amazing Thailand, as part of their Women’s Journey Thailand campaign.