Variety to Live-Stream GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

For the first time, nominations for the annual GLAAD Media Awards will be live-streamed from Park City, Utah, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Announced by “Star Trek: Discovery” star Wilson Cruz and “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette, the nominations will be streamed on Variety’s Facebook page, directly from the DIRECTV Lounge presented by AT&T in Park City on Friday at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET.

“The GLAAD Media Award nominee announcement is one of the most exciting times of the year for the LGBTQ community and we are thrilled to be sharing the news live with audiences around the world,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, said in a statement. “At a time when LGBTQ visibility is decreasing and LGBTQ harassment is on the rise, this year’s nominees include images and stories that foster understanding and combat misconceptions – something sorely needed in our current cultural and political climate.”

The GLAAD Media Awards, which honor media for accurate and inclusive coverage of the LGBTQ community, will be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5. This will be the 29th year of awards for the LA-based organization, which was founded in 1985 to fight against gay and lesbian discrimination in media, and has since expanded to covering bisexual and transgender issues as well.

GLAAD is at Sundance to support LGBTQ-inclusive films in this year’s festival, and will co-host the premiere of “Believer,” a documentary that follows Imagine Dragons frontman Daniel Reynolds as he examines how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members and works to spread love and understanding.