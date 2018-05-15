Variety Partners With Icelandic Glacial Water

Variety has announced a partnership with Icelandic Glacial, the super-premium natural spring water brand known for its eco-friendly business practices from Iceland, that will transpire on more than 40 of Variety’s celebrity-driven events and thought leadership summits over the next 12 months. Icelandic Glacial is the official water partner of Variety’s Live Media business.

“We are happy to welcome Icelandic Glacial as the official water partner of Variety’s Live Media business,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and CRO.

Icelandic Glacial kicked off the annual collaboration with Variety’s two-time Emmy-winning series “Actors on Actors,” which airs on PBS in June. Additional partnerships include Variety’s invite-only Path to Parity, an inaugural conference to accelerate the advancement of women in entertainment and media, as well as A Night in the Writers’ Room, featuring panels with Emmy-contending showrunners.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious organization and we look forward to supporting Variety at all of their events over the next year,” said Jon Olafsson, chairman and co-founder of Icelandic Glacial.

Icelandic Glacial also partnered with Variety on Power of Young Hollywood, which honors the most promising young talent in Hollywood, and Hitmakers to celebrate the biggest hitmaker of the year in the music industry.

Icelandic Glacial water will be tray-passed and available at hospitality areas at Variety’s Live Media parties, luncheons, and conferences.