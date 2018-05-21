Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Stacey Snider and Others to Keynote Variety’s Inaugural Path to Parity Women’s Summit

Variety will be hosting its inaugural women’s summit, Path to Parity, on June 6 at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. The conference will bring together numerous industry leaders, talent, showrunners, producers and legal minds who are actively working for women’s advancement in the #MeToo and Time’s Up era.

The one-day conference will feature speakers and panelists including actress Mila Kunis, activist attorney Gloria Allred, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Brian Grazer, Emmy Award-winners Jill Soloway and Kenya Barris, “Jessica Jones” showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, director Paul Feig, producer Nina Jacobson, entertainment lawyers Nina Shaw, Patti Felker and Melanie Cook, comedian and talk-show host Seth Meyers and industry leaders such as 20th Century Fox CEO and chairwoman Stacey Snider, Fox Television Group CEO and chairwoman Dana Walden and Universal Music Publishing CEO and chairwoman Jody Gerson.

The summit is timed to the publication of Variety’s gender equality index report, which documents the number of female leaders across the movie, cable and broadcast television, digital businesses and talent agencies.

“We feel passionate about providing a forum for women to speak up and have an open dialogue about the serious workplace issues they face, including, but not limited to, pay disparity, sexual harassment, and discrimination,” said Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “Path to Parity provides an opportunity to unpack next steps in eliminating gender bias across the entertainment industry.”