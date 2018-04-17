You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Acquires Dance-Music-Centric Circle Talent Agency

Variety Staff

United Talent Agency (UTA) today announced a big move into the electronic and dance-music space by acquiring top indie agency Circle Talent. Circle’s roster includes Marshmello (pictured), Kaskade, Excision, Illenium and many others; co-founders Steve Gordon and Kevin Gimble will serve as UTA’s co-heads of electronic music, working closely with global head of music, David Zedeck.

The move bolsters UTA’s already rapidly growing music division, UTA Music, which includes 90 agents in six offices, according to the announcement. Current UTA acts include Guns N’ Roses, Muse, Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, G-Eazy, Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Paramore, 21 Savage, Trace Adkins and Lauryn Hill, among others.

“The acquisition of Circle Talent Agency is a tremendous addition for UTA as we continue to build momentum in our music business,” said UTA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Zimmer. “Electronic music is now a multi-billion dollar business and one of the fastest-growing genres. Having Circle, its talented agents and incredible roster under our umbrella, immediately establishes a major connection for us with the next generation of music fans, and UTA as a leader in the dance space.”

Gordon and Gimble said, “We have watched UTA evolve into a major entertainment company with global reach and we felt now was the perfect time to combine our resources to provide even greater opportunities for our clients. We’re excited to join a growing music team that shares our client-first values.”

Zedeck added, “Steve, Kevin and the team at Circle started a business in a niche genre that has gained cultural relevancy around the world. They have done a tremendous job developing their artists into international touring superstars.”

 

