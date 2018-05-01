You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Hires Shanique Bonelli-Moore as Director of Corporate Communications

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications.

Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed.

Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report to Seth Oster, UTA’s global head of corporate communications. She will work alongside director Lisa Stein and other colleagues in UTA’s growing corporate communications department. She will focus on enhancing UTA’s internal communications programs, partnering with human resources, IT, finance, corporate services and other business groups to bolster the company’s information sharing and employee engagement initiatives.

Bonelli-Moore began her career at General Electric and went on to hold roles in public relations, internal communications and marketing communications at both GE and NBCUniversal. Following that, Bonelli-Moore joined Anheuser-Busch InBev as director of global internal communications, where she managed global strategic communications and led initiatives in employee engagement, acquisition and integration execution, and corporate branding. In 2015, she transitioned to an entertainment marketing role, executing film promotions, brand integrations and film festivals for well-known beer brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light.

In April 2018, Bonelli-Moore was appointed to ThinkLA’s board of directors — a nonprofit aimed at facilitating business growth and fostering a network of marketing and media leaders in Southern California.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Sale Not Over Yet, as Dark Horse Submits Late Bid

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

  • UTA Hires Shanique Bonelli-Moore as Director

    UTA Hires Shanique Bonelli-Moore as Director of Corporate Communications

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

  • lucian grainge: cannes lions media person

    Vivendi Sets Date to Discuss Universal Music Group IPO With Board

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

  • Power Rangers movie

    Hasbro Picks Up Power Rangers, Other Saban Entertainment Assets, for $522 Million

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

  • Constance Schwartz Michael Strahan

    Strictly Business Podcast: Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz Hustle to Build SMAC Entertainment

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

  • Donald Glover'Atlanta' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Childish Gambino Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

  • Warner Bros. Records Names Jeff Sosnow

    Warner Bros. Records Names Jeff Sosnow EVP of A&R

    UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications. Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad