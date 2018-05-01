UTA Hires Shanique Bonelli-Moore as Director of Corporate Communications

UTA has appointed Shanique Bonelli-Moore as director of corporate communications.

Bonelli-Moore, whose primary focus will be on internal communications programs, brings extensive experience in strategic communications, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. She joins UTA after serving as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed.

Based in Los Angeles, Bonelli-Moore will report to Seth Oster, UTA’s global head of corporate communications. She will work alongside director Lisa Stein and other colleagues in UTA’s growing corporate communications department. She will focus on enhancing UTA’s internal communications programs, partnering with human resources, IT, finance, corporate services and other business groups to bolster the company’s information sharing and employee engagement initiatives.

Bonelli-Moore began her career at General Electric and went on to hold roles in public relations, internal communications and marketing communications at both GE and NBCUniversal. Following that, Bonelli-Moore joined Anheuser-Busch InBev as director of global internal communications, where she managed global strategic communications and led initiatives in employee engagement, acquisition and integration execution, and corporate branding. In 2015, she transitioned to an entertainment marketing role, executing film promotions, brand integrations and film festivals for well-known beer brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light.

In April 2018, Bonelli-Moore was appointed to ThinkLA’s board of directors — a nonprofit aimed at facilitating business growth and fostering a network of marketing and media leaders in Southern California.