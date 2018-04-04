You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Hires Agent Bjorn Wentlandt to Comedy Touring Division

Justin Kroll

Bjorn Wentlandt
UTA has hired Bjorn Wentlandt as an agent in its comedy touring division.

Wentlandt joins the company with decades of experience and will specifically focus on expanding global representation and booking current UTA comedy clients internationally. He will work closely with the agency’s existing roster of worldwide acts, which include Impractical Jokers, Jeff Dunham, Flight of the Conchords, Jim Jefferies, Sarah Silverman, Jim Gaffigan, Rachel Bloom, and Sebastian Maniscalco, among others.

“As our touring division continues to grow with sold-out shows around the world, Bjorn’s extensive knowledge of the global comedy marketplace, combined with the great relationships he has built over the years, will benefit our clients and the agency’s profile at large,” said Nick Nuciforo, UTA’s head of comedy touring.

Wentlandt spent the last seven years at London’s top comedy firm, Avalon Entertainment, where he was responsible for running the group’s live company in addition to representing clients such as Lee Mack, John Oliver, Russell Howard, Frank Skinner, Dave Gorman, Al Murray, and David Baddiel. There, his notable achievements included Russell Howard’s Round the World tour, which set records for the largest Chinese comedy show ever and the longest run of a solo artist at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I have been truly impressed by the incredible work Nick and his team have done for their clients and in building the division,” Wentlandt said. “I look forward to continuing the international momentum and exploring exciting opportunities in new markets.”

Prior to his time at Avalon, Wentlandt served as a talent manager at MacDonald-Murray Management, where he developed the careers of clients like Ron White and Gaffigan. Earlier, he worked as a talent buyer and director of comedy touring at Live Nation, promoting the live work of artists such as Kathy Griffin, George Carlin, and Zach Galifianakis, as well as festivals including Dave Chappelle’s Blockparty.

Wentlandt will be the sole comedy touring agent operating out of UTA’s London office, starting this week.

