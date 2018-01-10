UTA Partner Blair Kohan Joins Agency’s Board of Directors

Longtime UTA partner and senior entertainment industry agent Blair Kohan has been named to the agency’s board of directors.

A partner at UTA since 2004, Kohan’s clients include Sarah Silverman, Jill Soloway, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Franco, Paul Rudd, and Chelsea Handler. In her over three decades in the industry, Kohan’s experience has spanned talent agencies, production companies, and studios. She is also a leading voice in the industry’s women empowerment movement and is involved in the recently announced Time’s Up initiative as the new organization has developed its agenda advocating on behalf of women in the work force.

“We want our board to reflect the direction and growth of the company, and Blair Kohan does that and more,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said. “She is an innovative and passionate partner to her clients and a generous and wise colleague to her UTA family. I am grateful Blair has agreed to take on these added responsibilities. She will be a powerful addition to our board, and her passion, perspective, and experience will be invaluable as we navigate the many opportunities and changes shaping our business today.”

Kohan joins Zimmer, UTA chairman Jim Berkus, co-presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures, co-founder Peter Benedek, Tracey Jacobs, and Matt Rice on UTA’s board of directors. UTA was one of the first agencies to add a female to their board of directors after Jacobs was appointed in 2008.

“Joining the board of a company that has been my home for 20 years is a defining experience for me both professionally and personally,” Kohan said. “It is my hope that elevating another woman to the board will have positive ripple effects at every level of our company, and hopefully serve as a model for the industry. It confirms UTA as an inclusive and empowering home for the artists we champion and our entire UTA family.”