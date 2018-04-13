You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Univision Lays Off More than 150 Employees As Woes Mount

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Univision logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Univision

Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business.

The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after scrapping plans for an IPO, with special focus on Fusion, the digital media platform targeting millennials.

In a statement, the company said the new round of layoffs were part of a “multi-year transformation” of the company’s operations.

“We are focused on challenging ourselves to pursue strategies that strengthen our competitive edge and best position us for the future,” the company said Friday. “As part of this process, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate some positions across various UCI business units. We are taking steps necessary for our business to continue to thrive, but we will never compromise our duty and purpose to inform, entertain and empower our community, which is more important today than ever before.”

Univision has billions in debt left from its leveraged buyout a decade ago, and is struggling with the same headwinds facing all linear operators. The company also made an aggressive play for millennials by acquiring the former Gawker Media sites, which are now known as the Gizmodo Media Group, a subsidiary of Fusion. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a consulting firm had recommended a 35% cut at Fusion.

The CEO of Gizmodo Media Group, Raju Narisetti, announced earlier this week that he would be leaving the company by the end of the month in anticipation of steep cutbacks. The president and CEO of Fusion Media Group also left the company last month.

The layoffs were first reported by the Information.

More Biz

  • Viola Davis Tarana Burke

    Viola Davis on How Me Too Gives a Voice to Rape Victims of Color

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

  • Univision logo

    Univision Lays Off More than 150 Employees As Woes Mount

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

  • Viola Davis Power of Women

    Viola Davis on Pay Inequality: 'If You See Me the Same, Pay Me the Same'

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

  • Bill Cosby retrial

    Bill Cosby's Main Accuser Takes the Stand at Sexual Assault Retrial

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

  • Margaret AtwoodVariety's Power of Women presented

    Margaret Atwood Stands by Comment That 'Star Wars' Inspired 9/11 Terrorists

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

  • Forbes chief product officer Lewis D'vorkin

    Tronc Lays Off Former L.A. Times Editor-in-Chief, Dozens of Others

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

  • Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award

    Britney Spears Preaches Love in Her GLAAD Acceptance Speech (Watch)

    Univision Communications has laid off more than 150 employees as it continues to restructure its business. The new round of layoffs comes on top of 20 layoffs that were announced just last month, which coincided with the news of the early departure of CEO Randy Falco. The privately held company has been under pressure after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad