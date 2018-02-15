You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Music Group’s Revenues Reached Nearly $7 Billion in 2017, a 10% Jump

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lucian Grainge
CREDIT: Universal Music Group

Not to single out one company, but after 15-odd rough years for the music business, it is a welcome change of pace to see an earnings report that says a giant company like Vivendi’s “revenues increased by 4.9%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group’s growth.” That sentence alone could drive up Goldman Sachs’ extremely enthusiastic valuation of the Lucian Grainge-helmed company, which was $23.5 billion in August.

It was indeed a strong year for UMG, whose revenues were up 10% to $6.8 billion year-over-year at constant currency and perimeter.

By that same standard, its recorded-music revenues grew by 11.3% to $5.5 billion while growth in subscription and streaming revenues — which were up some 35% — more than offset the decline in both download and physical sales. Music publishing revenues grew by 9.6%, also thanks to the boost in subscription and streaming revenues, as well as growth in synchronization and performance revenues.

Merchandising and other revenues were down 7%, due to lower touring activity.

The report singled out new releases from Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Drake along with carryover sales from The Weeknd, the “Despacito” single from Luis Fonsi and the 50th Anniversary edition of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” as well as soundtrack albums from the movies “Moana” and “La La Land” as primary drivers of the year’s growth. It also pointed to agreements with Tencent, Spotify, YouTube and Facebook, as well as its existing partnerships with Amazon and Apple, as “fostering an increasingly competitive and dynamic market for music among the biggest tech platforms and music services in the world.”

UMG’s income from operations amounted to €798 million, up 18.5% at constant currency and perimeter year over year as a result of higher revenues, with EBITA at €761 million, up 20.6% year over year as a result of higher revenues and “lower restructuring charges.”

 

 

More Biz

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Group’s Revenues Reached Nearly $7 Billion in 2017, a 10% Jump

    Not to single out one company, but after 15-odd rough years for the music business, it is a welcome change of pace to see an earnings report that says a giant company like Vivendi’s “revenues increased by 4.9%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group’s growth.” That sentence alone could drive up Goldman Sachs’ extremely enthusiastic […]

  • James Dashner

    'Maze Runner' Author 'Deeply Sorry' Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Not to single out one company, but after 15-odd rough years for the music business, it is a welcome change of pace to see an earnings report that says a giant company like Vivendi’s “revenues increased by 4.9%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group’s growth.” That sentence alone could drive up Goldman Sachs’ extremely enthusiastic […]

  • Kanye West Saint Pablo Tour cancelled

    Kanye West Settles $10 Million ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour Lawsuit

    Not to single out one company, but after 15-odd rough years for the music business, it is a welcome change of pace to see an earnings report that says a giant company like Vivendi’s “revenues increased by 4.9%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group’s growth.” That sentence alone could drive up Goldman Sachs’ extremely enthusiastic […]

  • Nicole Wyskoarko Interscope Geffen A&M

    Nicole Wyskoarko Joins Interscope as EVP of Urban Operations

    Not to single out one company, but after 15-odd rough years for the music business, it is a welcome change of pace to see an earnings report that says a giant company like Vivendi’s “revenues increased by 4.9%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group’s growth.” That sentence alone could drive up Goldman Sachs’ extremely enthusiastic […]

  • Florida Parkland school shooting

    At Least 17 Dead in Florida High School Shooting

    Not to single out one company, but after 15-odd rough years for the music business, it is a welcome change of pace to see an earnings report that says a giant company like Vivendi’s “revenues increased by 4.9%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group’s growth.” That sentence alone could drive up Goldman Sachs’ extremely enthusiastic […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad