Universal Music Enterprises Names Stephen Bolles VP of Film & TV Music

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music.

According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will be responsible for marketing Universal Music Group repertoire to East Coast film and television clients and ad agencies.  He will work closely with the UMe and UMG frontline label marketing, product development and brand partnership teams, to create timely sync opportunities around priority artist and catalog releases. 

In making the announcement, Rowland said, “With Stephen’s presence in New York, we are able to work more closely with our agency and production partners to deliver precise musical direction throughout their creative process, with the ability to quickly respond to shifting directives as they may evolve.  

Stephen Bolles said. “I’m excited to join Bruce Resnikoff, Tom and the incredible team at UMe, and I look forward to working with emerging and heritage artists to increase awareness of our catalog through the power of TV and brands.”

A former independent music supervisor, Bolles was recently head of sync marketing and licensing for the !K7 Label Group.

More Film

  • Steven Spielberg'Ready Player One' film photocall,

    'Ready Player One' Proves Steven Spielberg Can Still Deliver a Blockbuster

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

  • Universal Music Enterprises Names Stephen Bolles VP

    Universal Music Enterprises Names Stephen Bolles VP of Film & TV Music

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

  • IFF Panama: Festival Unveils Centerpiece Primera

    IFF Panama: Festival Reveals 2018 Primera Mirada Lineup

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    'Jumanji' Sequel Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    'Ready Player One' Impresses With $61.7 Million in China

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

  • 'The Price of Everything' Review: How

    Film Review: 'The Price of Everything'

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the Oscars,

    April Fool's: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Broadway Adaptation of 'The Room'

    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music.  Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music. According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad