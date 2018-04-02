Universal Music Enterprises Names Stephen Bolles VP of Film & TV Music

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that Stephen Bolles has been appointed Vice President, Film & TV Music. Bolles will be based in New York and will report to Tom Rowland, EVP Film & TV Music.

According to a press release, in this newly created role, Bolles will be responsible for marketing Universal Music Group repertoire to East Coast film and television clients and ad agencies. He will work closely with the UMe and UMG frontline label marketing, product development and brand partnership teams, to create timely sync opportunities around priority artist and catalog releases.

In making the announcement, Rowland said, “With Stephen’s presence in New York, we are able to work more closely with our agency and production partners to deliver precise musical direction throughout their creative process, with the ability to quickly respond to shifting directives as they may evolve.

Stephen Bolles said. “I’m excited to join Bruce Resnikoff, Tom and the incredible team at UMe, and I look forward to working with emerging and heritage artists to increase awareness of our catalog through the power of TV and brands.”

A former independent music supervisor, Bolles was recently head of sync marketing and licensing for the !K7 Label Group.