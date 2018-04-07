FDNY Responds to Fire at Trump Tower

The Fire Department of New York quickly extinguished a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan. No injuries were reported.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

The President’s son also expressed his gratitude in a tweet, noting that the fire was located in a residential apartment in Trump Tower. “The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!” he wrote.

The FDNY Alerts Twitter account first reported the fire at 2:57 p.m., writing “2-alarm 721 5 Ave, High Rise (Trump Tower).” A following tweet reported three alarms had gone off, and another from the FDNY account reported no injuries and that fire fighters were on the scene.

The New York Police Department tweeted that the area between 5th Avenue and West 57th Street could expect police and fire department activity, and attendant traffic and street closures due to emergency vehicles.

The President is not at Trump Tower, having relocated to Washington, D.C. for the weekend. His offices are on the 26th floor.

Flames can be seen emerging from the windows of the 50th floor in videos and photos posted to Twitter Saturday by onlookers and FDNY.

