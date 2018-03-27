Travis Scott Lands New Management (EXCLUSIVE)

After exiting Three Six Zero Management, rapper Travis Scott has a new team in place,Variety has learned. Scott will now be managed by Irving Azoff and the rapper’s longtime associate David Stromberg.

Stromberg, GM of the rapper’s Cactus Jack company, has worked with Scott since 2012.

Scott was previously managed by Mark Gillespie, whose clients include Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Three Six Zero was founded in 2007 by Gillespie and Dean Wilson; in 2010, the company partnered with Roc Nation to expand its presence in the U.S.

Scott’s most recent album, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” released in 2016, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and yielded the hit song “Goosebumps,” one of the 30 most consumed tracks of 2017, according to Buzz Angle. The 25-year-old Houston native is signed to Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary Epic Records.

Azoff, a veteran manager of such marquee acts as The Eagles, Bon Jovi and John Mayer, has broadened his purview in recent years to include a partnership with James Dolan’s MSG as Azoff-MSG Entertainment, a partnership with Tim Lieweke in the Oak View Group live-entertainment and venue company, and the Global Music Rights performing-rights organization, among other interests.

In recent months, Scott has attracted headlines beyond music as father to daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.