‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Creator on Time’s Up: ‘We’re Not Going to Bury Our Heads in the Sand’

While actors and actresses did not black out the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet as they did at Sunday’s Golden Globes, the Time’s Up and #WhyWeWearBlack message carried over to Thursday’s show.

For the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards, held in Santa Monica and hosted by Olivia Munn, many attendees wore the Time’s Up pins debuted at the Golden Globes, supporting the initiative started by 300 women in entertainment to fight against abuse and harassment in the workplace.

Bruce Miller, creator of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which won best drama at the awards show, sported the Time’s Up pin, saying he felt that with the #MeToo movement, “everyone got together.” “It really felt like a community talking about a problem that they all have. Even though from the outside, the industry that we’re in doesn’t seem like a community, we really are.”

“That feeling was really nice, that there was finally an awakening to saying, ‘We’re finally going to talk about this, we’re not going to bury our heads in the sand anymore,'” he told Variety. “Just that was great, but we have to keep it going.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who picked up a best comedy award at Critics’ Choice, echoed the hope that the conversation and movement would continue to make an impact. Season two of the hit Amazon show will indirectly address Hollywood’s recent wave of sexual harassment allegations, she said.

“The thing is weirdly, without trying, it kind of is reflecting what’s going on because — women’s struggles in the workplace, women’s struggles in the entertainment industry, women in comedy,” Sherman-Palladino said. “It’s a little disheartening, actually, how little has changed between 1950 and today. I don’t even know that we have to try to incorporate it, it just sort of is there.”

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan said he thought the #WhyWeWearBlack movement at the Golden Globes was “incredible,” and hopes to see more statements like it in the future.

“I think we should pick a singular topic like that to discuss at all of these events to kind of focus it up a little bit, not necessarily just talk about the shows or the projects we’re working on, because there’s plenty of stuff to talk about,” he said.

While many stars chose not to walk the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards, they had plenty to say inside about Time’s Up, particularly host Munn, who called out men at the Golden Globes for not saying anything about the movement during their acceptance speeches.

At one point during the show, she was joined by comedian Niecy Nash for a tongue-in-cheek “Toast to the Good Guys” bit, appreciating all the men who behaved themselves in 2017. The segment also referenced the recent “All the Money in the World” pay gap dispute: “Thank you to all the producers for paying Niecy and I the same and Mark Wahlberg a million bucks,” Munn said.

Winners Guillermo del Toro, Nicole Kidman and Kumail Nanjiani also all referenced the amplification of women’s voices in their speeches, along with Gal Gadot, who was honored with the #SeeHer award. James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct this week, was noticeably absent from the show, but won best actor in a comedy for “The Disaster Artist.”